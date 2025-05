Gemini AI is coming to Galaxy Watch and Buds – and it's about to change everything

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Gemini integration with Galaxy Buds

Also, if you receive an important email while you're carrying groceries, you can just ask Gemini to summarize it for you for a quick overview. Gemini would be handling these requests across your apps, so you can get information quickly and get back to whatever it is you were doing before.Meanwhile, Gemini will also be integrated with Galaxy Buds. Thanks to the update, you can use voice or pinch and hold controls. You can activate Gemini on your Buds and use it to interact with your Galaxy phone . This would be ideal if your hands are too busy to reach for your phone.Samsung doesn't give an exact date for the rollout of these features, but the company underlines that the rollout will begin this summer. The Gemini app's integration with Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds makes the AI experience even more seamless and useful. Basically, this improves the user experience even more across the entire Galaxy ecosystem.