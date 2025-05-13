Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Gemini AI is coming to Galaxy Watch and Buds – and it's about to change everything

Smarter workouts, faster replies, hands-free help: Galaxy wearables are getting a serious AI upgrade.

0comments
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Galaxy Watch 7 on a person's wrist.

Samsung has just announced some useful updates for Galaxy Watches that are coming soon. The new features will harness the power of generative AI with Google Gemini... yep, Gemini is coming to Galaxy Watch and Buds.

This will be the first integration of Google Gemini into the Galaxy wearable lineup. Activating Gemini will be even smoother if you're also rocking earbuds from the Galaxy Buds 3 series. This new update, coming in the next months, will extend generative AI features across the Galaxy ecosystem and enhance the user experience.

Gemini integration with Galaxy Watch


Gemini AI is coming to Galaxy Watch and Buds – and it&#039;s about to change everything

The new integration with the AI assistant on Galaxy Watch will allow for hands-free assistance using natural voice commands when you're on the move. For example, when you're working out or running on the treadmill, you can ask Gemini to remember the locker you're using today, so you won't have to worry that you'll forget, and you can focus more fully on your workout.


Also, if you receive an important email while you're carrying groceries, you can just ask Gemini to summarize it for you for a quick overview. Gemini would be handling these requests across your apps, so you can get information quickly and get back to whatever it is you were doing before.

Gemini integration with Galaxy Buds


Meanwhile, Gemini will also be integrated with Galaxy Buds. Thanks to the update, you can use voice or pinch and hold controls. You can activate Gemini on your Buds and use it to interact with your Galaxy phone. This would be ideal if your hands are too busy to reach for your phone.

Samsung doesn't give an exact date for the rollout of these features, but the company underlines that the rollout will begin this summer. The Gemini app's integration with Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds makes the AI experience even more seamless and useful. Basically, this improves the user experience even more across the entire Galaxy ecosystem.

