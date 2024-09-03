Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Gemini 1.5 Flash is now up to 50% faster, Google announces

Gemini 1.5 Flash was announced earlier this year, and this is the next step for Google's Gemini generative AI system. The promise with it is that it will be faster, but will also be able to respond to more complex queries.

Around a month ago, Google started deploying Gemini 1.5 Flash to users globally and mind you, it was free. However, Google didn't stop enhancing performance behind the scenes, and it just shared an update about the speed Gemini is gaining.

According to the Mountain View tech giant, the company has been able to improve the performance of Gemini 1.5 Flash and it's now up to 50% faster than before. Google announced this in an update log with Gemini 1.5 Flash. Google didn't disclose the changes that helped achieve this result, but it does mention its efforts to reduce latency.

Of course, these little enhancements won't make or break Gemini, but they can help with interactions feeling more natural. Google also claims in the update log that the faster speed also helps for a more seamless Gemini experience and helps you do more things with less time than before.

Another way that Google is improving Gemini is by its growing support for various extensions. We've been hearing about several Gemini extensions with a number of different Google apps and services, including Google Tasks. Right now, we know that the Gemini extension for Tasks is under deployment, and has been seen in the wild on Pixel 8 phones (not all of them so far though).

Also, Gemini Q&A recently made its way to Gmail on Android, making it easier for you to discover things in your mailbox (and we know how some mailboxes can get cluttered to the point of no return). On top of that, Google's recently shown various ways in which its generative AI solution can help students with the upcoming school year.

All in all, I know that generative AI is a helpful thing for our daily lives. Getting faster and better is always good news, especially in this day and age where we don't have hours and hours sitting around doing nothing. Yep, the world is a busy place and I'm all for speed improvements when ti comes to AI.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
