Google working on new Gemini extensions for Keep, Tasks, and Calendar

By
Google working on new Gemini extensions for Keep, Tasks, and Calendar
Google is reportedly working to release new extensions for Gemini, its conversational AI model, that will allow users to interact with Google services such as Keep, Tasks, and Calendar. These extensions, discovered via an APK breakdown, were first previewed at Google I/O in May and could potentially offer more features than what has been revealed in the early previews.

The Google Keep extension will enable users to create new notes and lists, add information to existing notes, and edit lists by adding or removing items. Users will be able to create notes and lists from scratch, or they can add or remove information to existing notes by simply telling Gemini what to do.

Gemini Google Keep extension | Screenshots credit — Android Authority

The Google Tasks extension will enable users to create new tasks, such as reminders, and view existing tasks, along with their due dates, through Gemini.

Gemini Google Tasks extension | Screenshots credit — Android Authority

The Google Calendar extension will give users the ability to create new calendar events, view upcoming events or those on a specific date, and edit existing calendar events through Gemini.

Gemini Google Calendar extension | Screenshots credit — Android Authority

While an APK teardown has given us a glimpse of these upcoming features, it's important to note that this is just a prediction based on work-in-progress code. Some of these features may not make it to the final release. However, the early look suggests that these extensions could significantly enhance the functionality of Gemini and improve its integration with other Google services.

The addition of these extensions is likely to make Gemini even more useful for users, allowing them to manage their notes, tasks, and calendar events more efficiently. It also shows Google's commitment to expanding the capabilities of its AI model and making it a more integral part of its ecosystem.

Although the full extent of these extensions' capabilities remains to be seen, their potential impact is clear. They could transform the way users interact with Google services, making it easier and more intuitive to manage various aspects of their lives. This could also elevate Gemini on smartphones closer to the level that the Google Assistant is and can therefore eventually function as a true replacement.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

