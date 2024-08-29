Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google shares ways in which Gemini can help students in this upcoming school year

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google shares ways in which Gemini can help students in this upcoming school year
The new school year is here, and Google isn't wasting any time in suggesting ways in which Gemini is ready to help students study smarter with its latest features. Posted on its blog, these are the ways Gemini can help in the learning process:

  • One notable addition is Gemini's ability to access information from OpenStax textbooks. Students struggling with complex concepts can ask Gemini questions directly and receive clear explanations, complete with links to the relevant sections in the textbook. This eliminates the need to sift through physical books or conduct time-consuming online searches.
Video Thumbnail


  • Interactive quizzes are another way Gemini is promoting engagement and knowledge retention. These quizzes offer not just questions and answers but also step-by-step guidance and feedback, making them valuable for self-assessment and building confidence in various subjects.

Video Thumbnail


  • Gemini Advanced subscribers get even more features, including the ability to upload their own study materials like syllabi and notes. Gemini can then analyze these documents to generate custom study guides, highlight key concepts, or create practice questions, further personalizing the learning experience.

Video Thumbnail


  • The Learning coach Gem serves as a virtual tutor, helping students create tailored study plans with progress tracking. Students can outline their goals and specific areas of focus, and the Gem will create a structured plan to guide them through their studies.

Video Thumbnail


Beyond textbooks and study guides, Gemini can enrich learning by providing easy-to-understand explanations, relevant videos, images, and real-life examples. Students can ask for recommendations for learning materials, and Gemini will curate a list of online resources that match their query.

These features are designed to support students across various learning styles and academic needs, whether they're preparing for a big exam or simply trying to grasp new concepts. While the tools are powerful, Google is also emphasizing responsibility. School administrators have the ability to control access to Gemini for their students through Google Workspace for Education, and additional data protection and access controls for teenagers are in the works.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless