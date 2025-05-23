The Garmin Vivoactive 5 gets another tempting discount at Amazon

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
At 24% off, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a top pick for users seeking an OLED touchscreen and accurate workout metrics.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 on a person's wrist.
Looking for a Garmin watch with an OLED touchscreen, long battery life, and advanced features for less than $230? The Vivoactive 5 is the one for you. Sure, this fella got a successor recently, but you can buy it for 24% off its original ~$300 asking price, making it a compelling choice for users on a budget.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is 24% off

$72 off (24%)
Amazon has discounted the Garmin Vivaoctive 5 by a tempting 24%, making it a great choice for users on a budget. The unit has an OLED touchscreen and many useful features. This deal is only available on the model with an Orchid band; other colors sell for 23% off.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, let's point out that this GPS watch was actually a tad cheaper a month ago. However, no merchant is offering better deals right now, making this Amazon bargain a solid choice for users who missed out earlier.

The Vivoactive 5 might lack some Garmin features found on more premium models like the Forerunner 965 and the Fenix 8, but it's still a well-rounded option you shouldn't neglect. First of all, it packs a beautiful 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen and a super lightweight design.

What about its features? You have multiple built-in sports profiles and insights like Workout Benefit and Recovery Time, which help you understand how each workout affects your body. There's also Body Battery Energy monitoring on deck to help determine optimal times for rest and working out.

Beyond the many workout-related features, this bad boy packs sleep coaching and highly accurate heart rate tracking. It even gives you morning reports with an overview of your sleep and HRV status, among other insights.

During our time with it, we've estimated that this Garmin watch can make it about four days between charges with an always-on display. Of course, you can disable the feature to get even longer battery life. You can find out more about our impressions through our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review.

Bottom line: the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a solid choice for users looking for multi-day battery life and useful workout features. It's certainly not the most premium unit, but now that it's on sale, it's a deal you shouldn't ignore. Get yours at Amazon and save $72.
