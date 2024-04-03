Grab the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S for under $200 and score a feature-rich smartwatch on the cheap





Released back in 2019, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S may not be a spring chicken, but it still has a lot to offer. In addition to its sleek look, the watch is loaded with health-tracking features and can monitor your sleep, energy levels, stress levels, and breathing. Furthermore, it can offer tailored training plans as it comes with Garmin's Coach functionality, which turns your watch into a personal fitness trainer.



The watch also sports lifestyle features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from which you can download apps and watch faces.



As for battery life, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S offers up to 7 days of usage on a single charge in smartwatch mode. This is impressive compared to the



A Garmin smartwatch will usually set you back quite a lot of cash. Thankfully, retailers like Amazon often have sweet deals on some older Garmin timepieces, allowing you to save big on an awesome wearable. For instance, Amazon is selling the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $131 off its price, which results in a massive 40% markdown.