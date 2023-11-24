The Garmin Venu Sq is now 40% off for Black Friday and is a real bargain for fitness enthusiasts on a budget

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Garmin's smartwatches may be awesome wearables made for fitness enthusiasts with mind, but because of how incredible they are, they also come with hefty price tags. Prices that you just can't afford to pay if you are on a shoestring budget. Fortunately for you, it's Black Friday, and Amazon is currently selling one amazing budget-friendly Garmin smartwatch at an even more budget-friendly price.

Right now, the Music edition of the Garmin Venu Sq is discounted by a whopping 40% on Amazon, which means it can now be yours for $100 less if you pull the trigger on this deal and snatch a Garmin Venu Sq Music today. If you want to save more, feel free to get the standard version of the Garmin Venu Sq, which is also on sale at the moment and is available with a sweet $80 discount.

The Garmin Venu Sq Music may be an affordable wearable, but it comes with many of the health-tracking features found on the more expensive premium Garmin smartwatches. For example, it sports stress, respiration and heart rate tracking, and body energy and sleep monitoring. Furthermore, it comes with Garmin's Coach feature, which basically turns your trusty smartwatch into a personal fitness trainer, allowing it to offer your tailored training plans.

In addition to its health-tracking capabilities, the Garmin Venu Sq Music has features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect store, from where you can download apps directly on your smartwatch. Moreover, since this is the Music version, you will be able to download songs as well.

The watch also has pretty decent battery life. It should be able to last you up to 6 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

With a plethora of features, nice battery life, and now an even more budget-friendly price tag, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is a true bargain for money. This is why we strongly encourage you to tap that deal button and snatch a Garmin Venu Sq Music with a sweet discount now while you still can.
