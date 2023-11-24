The Garmin Venu Sq is now 40% off for Black Friday and is a real bargain for fitness enthusiasts on a budget

Garmin Venu Sq Music: Save $100! The budget-friendly Garmin Venu Sq Music is now $100 off its price on Amazon. The watch is full of features, has good battery life, and is a real bargain at the moment. $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu Sq: Save $80! The budget-friendly Garmin Venu Sq is now $80 off its price on Amazon. The watch is full of features, has good battery life, and is a real bargain, especially if you are on a budget. $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon

The Garmin Venu Sq Music may be an affordable wearable, but it comes with many of the health-tracking features found on the more expensive premium Garmin smartwatches. For example, it sports stress, respiration and heart rate tracking, and body energy and sleep monitoring. Furthermore, it comes with Garmin's Coach feature, which basically turns your trusty smartwatch into a personal fitness trainer, allowing it to offer your tailored training plans.In addition to its health-tracking capabilities, the Garmin Venu Sq Music has features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect store, from where you can download apps directly on your smartwatch. Moreover, since this is the Music version, you will be able to download songs as well.The watch also has pretty decent battery life. It should be able to last you up to 6 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.With a plethora of features, nice battery life, and now an even more budget-friendly price tag, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is a true bargain for money. This is why we strongly encourage you to tap that deal button and snatch a Garmin Venu Sq Music with a sweet discount now while you still can.