Amazon makes the Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch extremely cheap with a huge 42% discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What do you do if you want the precise health-tracking of Garmin smartwatches, but are on a budget and don't like the rugged design most of these wearables come with? Well, you go for the Garmin Venu Sq 2, which is even cheaper right now.

A seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $105 discount on the Shadow Gray model, bringing it down to a new all-time low price. This lets you score a unit for under $150 and save a whopping 42%.

Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $105!

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is available at a new all-time low price on Amazon. Right now, the watch is discounted by $105, allowing you to score one for just under $145. As a true Garmin wearable, our friend here is loaded with features and delivers good battery life. Act fast and save on one now while the offer is still up for grabs!
$105 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Though the seller is offering the markdown and covering shipping, it has a high rating on Amazon. Plus, you can still return the watch until January 31st if there's anything wrong with it. That's why you should not worry about pulling the trigger on this offer, especially if you're still hunting for a Christmas present for a loved one. This bad boy brings a lot to the table, despite its budget price, and should arrive before Christmas if you hurry up and order today!

While it lacks the ruggedness of other smartwatches, this budget fella is still a Garmin smartwatch through and through, which means it's loaded with features. In addition to ordinary stuff such as heart rate and stress tracking, the watch can keep tabs on your sleep, energy reserves, and respiration. It can also tell you your fitness age, which is pretty cool, and it comes with Garmin's Coach feature, which offers tailored training plans.

Of course, the watch supports functionalities such as Garmin Pay for contactless payments, the Connect IQ Store where you can find various apps to download on your wearable, and smart notifications. And all that while delivering up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Yes, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is indeed worth going for, especially now that it can be yours for 42% off. So, act fast and save on one today!
