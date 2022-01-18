Hurry and get the OG Garmin Venu smartwatch at its lowest ever price while you can

Hurry and get the OG Garmin Venu smartwatch at its lowest ever price while you can0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The non-Plus first-gen Garmin Venu can be yours right now for as little as $174.99, and while Best Buy does not explicitly list an expiration date for this killer new deal, there's a very good chance it won't last long.
$174.99, mind you, is listed as 125 bucks lower than the $299.99 regular price of the OG Venu with an all-black fiber-reinforced polymer body and silicone strap while actually representing an even heftier $175 markdown from an original $349.99 MSRP.
By no means the best Android smartwatch money can buy in 2022, this bad boy (which also plays nicely with iPhones) comes with a big and bright AMOLED display, as well as up to five days of battery life between charges, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, untethered GPS connectivity, and a swim-proof design, more than justifying a purchase (or at least some consideration) at under two Benjamins.