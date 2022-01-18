Notification Center

Hurry and get the OG Garmin Venu smartwatch at its lowest ever price while you can

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry and get the OG Garmin Venu smartwatch at its lowest ever price while you can
Despite not being ranked among the top five smartwatch vendors of the world during Q3 2021, Garmin seems to be one of the wearable industry's major players to watch this beginning of the year, having already unveiled two interesting new devices and preparing another three or four for an official announcement in the near future.

With the Apple Watch-rivaling Venu 2 Plus priced at $450, however, something tells us bargain hunters might be more interested in an older model... with a pretty expansive list of features of its own.

Garmin Venu

Black Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Black Silicone Band

$125 off (42%)
$174 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

The non-Plus first-gen Garmin Venu can be yours right now for as little as $174.99, and while Best Buy does not explicitly list an expiration date for this killer new deal, there's a very good chance it won't last long.

That's because Garmin has technically discontinued the 2019-released circular beaut, no longer selling it through its official US website, and Amazon appears to have completely run out of inventory for the black version sold at a substantial discount by Best Buy while charging $210 for a rose gold flavor with a "tan" band.

$174.99, mind you, is listed as 125 bucks lower than the $299.99 regular price of the OG Venu with an all-black fiber-reinforced polymer body and silicone strap while actually representing an even heftier $175 markdown from an original $349.99 MSRP.

By no means the best Android smartwatch money can buy in 2022, this bad boy (which also plays nicely with iPhones) comes with a big and bright AMOLED display, as well as up to five days of battery life between charges, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, untethered GPS connectivity, and a swim-proof design, more than justifying a purchase (or at least some consideration) at under two Benjamins.

