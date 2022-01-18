Hurry and get the OG Garmin Venu smartwatch at its lowest ever price while you can

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





With the Apple Watch-rivaling Venu 2 Plus priced at $450, however, something tells us bargain hunters might be more interested in an older model... with a pretty expansive list of features of its own.





The non-Plus first-gen Garmin Venu can be yours right now for as little as $174.99, and while Best Buy does not explicitly list an expiration date for this killer new deal, there's a very good chance it won't last long.





That's because Garmin has technically discontinued the 2019-released circular beaut, no longer selling it through its official US website, and Amazon appears to have completely run out of inventory for the black version sold at a substantial discount by Best Buy while charging $210 for a rose gold flavor with a "tan" band.





$174.99, mind you, is listed as 125 bucks lower than the $299.99 regular price of the OG Venu with an all-black fiber-reinforced polymer body and silicone strap while actually representing an even heftier $175 markdown from an original $349.99 MSRP.







By no means the best Android smartwatch money can buy in 2022, this bad boy (which also plays nicely with iPhones) comes with a big and bright AMOLED display, as well as up to five days of battery life between charges, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, untethered GPS connectivity, and a swim-proof design, more than justifying a purchase (or at least some consideration) at under two Benjamins.