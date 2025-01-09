Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon

Want a GPS watch with a gorgeous OLED touchscreen and a superb battery life? The Garmin Venu 3 Series is for you. While the 45mm unit is currently available for about $400, the 3S is $100 off in Sage Gray. That means you can buy the 41mm timepiece for just under $350.

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The unit lacks dual-band GPS support but delivers top-notch GPS performance during workouts. Speaking of which, this bad boy is dotted with various sports-related features. You get everything from 30+ built-in sports apps to wheelchair mode and beyond. Each day, you wake to a morning report that shows you insights into your sleep, weather, and other details.Of course, the Venu 3S includes other features like heart rate, sleep and nap tracking, body battery energy monitoring, and many more. As you can see, it's a remarkable option many outdoor enthusiasts would love to have. Its only downside, as we observed during the testing period, seems to be the rather unimpressive UI. It works once you get used to it, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless.So, if you like GPS watches and appreciate long battery life, now's the ideal time to buy a new Garmin Venu 3S. The unit is 22% off at Amazon, offering amazing value for money. Get one and save big.