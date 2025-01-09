Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
Galaxy and Apple watches are surely great, but they fail on one key front: battery life. Fortunately, you can now snatch one of the best alternatives by Garmin, the Venu 3S, which has a splendid battery life at a much more decent price. The unit with a 41mm case is 22% off at Amazon, saving you $100. That means you can get one for about $350 instead of $450.
Only one colorway arrives at such a lovely discount—the Sage Gray one. We know the unit has been $100 off at other times, but this is still a very desirable promo. We checked and couldn't find a similar offer at Best Buy. However, Walmart has a matching discount on the same coating, so if that's your retailer of choice, feel free to grab it from there.
Having reviewed the Garmin Venu 3S (see our Garmin Venu 3 review for reference), we were rather impressed with its battery life above everything else. With an always-on display and average workouts of about an hour per day, we got an amazing five days between charges. If you turn off the always-on display, you can get up to 10 days of use per charge, which sounds even better.
The unit packs a lovely display as well. Unlike some options from the brand, this buddy features a bright OLED touchscreen, which is a joy to look at. On top of that, the Garmin watch offers splendid accuracy in tracking your position.
The unit lacks dual-band GPS support but delivers top-notch GPS performance during workouts. Speaking of which, this bad boy is dotted with various sports-related features. You get everything from 30+ built-in sports apps to wheelchair mode and beyond. Each day, you wake to a morning report that shows you insights into your sleep, weather, and other details.
Of course, the Venu 3S includes other features like heart rate, sleep and nap tracking, body battery energy monitoring, and many more. As you can see, it's a remarkable option many outdoor enthusiasts would love to have. Its only downside, as we observed during the testing period, seems to be the rather unimpressive UI. It works once you get used to it, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless.
So, if you like GPS watches and appreciate long battery life, now's the ideal time to buy a new Garmin Venu 3S. The unit is 22% off at Amazon, offering amazing value for money. Get one and save big.
