Garmin's answer to the Galaxy Watch 7, the Venu 3S, is a no-miss this Black Friday

A person wearing a Garmin Venu 3
Oh, man! How can you not love Black Friday? In addition to impressive Black Friday phone deals, we're seeing some pretty unmissable offers on top-notch smartwatches, including those made by Garmin.

Take this offer, for example. Right now, you can score a sweet $100 discount on the 41mm version of the Venu 3 — a.k.a. the Venu 3S — at Best Buy. This price cut allows you to get your hands on a unit for just $349.99, down from $449.99. While it's still not exactly cheap, this is a great price considering how much it has to offer in return.

Garmin Venu 3S: Save $100 at Best Buy this Black Friday!

The feature-rich Garmin Venu 3S is discounted by $100 off at Best Buy during the Black Friday festivities. The watch is full of features, sports a touchscreen AMOLED display, and delivers up to 10 days of battery life. It's a true bargain. Act fast and get yours now!
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Venu 3: Save $100!

Alternatively, you can score the Garmin Venu 3 at $100 off on Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen for this bad boy at this retailer.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


It packs an AMOLED touchscreen display, which, in addition to its vibrant colors, is also pretty durable since it's made out of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Furthermore, as a proper Garmin smartwatch, this bad boy is loaded with health-tracking features, such as body battery energy monitoring, skin temperature reading, and ECG. It also provides tailored advice on how to improve your sleep through its sleep coach feature.

The watch boasts quite a lot of lifestyle functionalities, too. For instance, it supports smart notifications, lets you make contactless payments using Garmin Pay, and even take calls right from your wrist. Plus, it works with the Garmin Connect IQ store, so you can download apps directly to it.

Unlike Samsung and Apple's smartwatches, which offer about a day to day and a half of battery life, our friend here offers up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

As you can see, the Garmin Venu 3S is among the best smartwatches money can buy and is an even bigger bargain at its current price at Best Buy. So, don't hesitate? Get yours with this offer now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

