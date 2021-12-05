One of Garmin's best smartwatches is on sale at its lowest price ever

One of Garmin's best smartwatches is on sale at its lowest price ever0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Of course, this outdoor-friendly bad boy doesn't exactly compete against the likes of the Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for the (mainstream) title of best smartwatch money can buy, having a very specific (and demanding) target audience.
Everything is wrapped in a rugged and "sophisticated" package rocking a stainless steel bezel around a large, sharp, and always-on 1.3-inch sunlight-readable display while hiding a battery incredibly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 14 days on a single charge in normal "smartwatch mode" or as many as 48 days (!!!) in "battery saver watch mode" (i.e. with very few smart features enabled).
Believe it or not, this hot new $250 discount happens to be the highest ever offered by any major US retailers on this particular member of the Fenix family, beating Amazon's recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deal.
If you can afford to spend an extra Benjamin, you might want to consider the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire variant as well, which is itself marked down by a rare $250 from a $749.99 list price with pretty much the same unrivaled specs and features but even more durability thanks to a scratch-resistant sapphire lens.
Curiously enough, the smaller but otherwise identical Fenix 6S Sapphire is currently costlier after a humbler $150 discount, while the aptly named non-Sapphire Fenix 6 Pro Solar edition with, well, solar charging capabilities goes for $200 less than its regular price of $799.99, which is also a decent yet not exactly unprecedented or irresistible deal.