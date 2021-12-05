One of Garmin's best smartwatches is on sale at its lowest price ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's because the super-durable, extremely feature-packed, and reasonably good-looking Fenix 6 Pro is on sale at the time of this writing for a whopping 250 bucks less than its usual price of $649.99 in a single black color, thus undercutting any and all direct rivals you can think of.





If you're part of that, you'll undoubtedly be satisfied with the pre-loaded topographical and ski maps allowing you to safely navigate even the most remote places you can humanly exercise and train in, as well as the groundbreaking PacePro technology aimed at maintaining your tempo during the most grueling physical activities, not to mention the in-depth heart rate, blood oxygen, and environmentally adjusted VO2 Max monitoring functionalities making the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro a superlative health-centric product.





Everything is wrapped in a rugged and "sophisticated" package rocking a stainless steel bezel around a large, sharp, and always-on 1.3 -inch sunlight-readable display while hiding a battery incredibly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 14 days on a single charge in normal "smartwatch mode" or as many as 48 days (!!!) in "battery saver watch mode" (i.e. with very few smart features enabled).





Believe it or not, this hot new $250 discount happens to be the highest ever offered by any major US retailers on this particular member of the Fenix family, beating Amazon's recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deal.



If you can afford to spend an extra Benjamin, you might want to consider the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire variant as well, which is itself marked down by a rare $250 from a $749.99 list price with pretty much the same unrivaled specs and features but even more durability thanks to a scratch-resistant sapphire lens.



Curiously enough, the smaller but otherwise identical Fenix 6S Sapphire is currently costlier after a humbler $150 discount, while the aptly named non-Sapphire Fenix 6 Pro Solar edition with, well, solar charging capabilities goes for $200 less than its regular price of $799.99, which is also a decent yet not exactly unprecedented or irresistible deal.

It's not always easy to keep track of Garmin's incredibly expansive and constantly expanding smartwatch portfolio, but if you're a professional, semi-professional, or aspiring athlete on a relatively tight budget right now, Amazon is making your buying decision an essential no-brainer just in time for the holidays.