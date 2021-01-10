One of the best Garmin smartwatches for running is on sale at an insane discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Right now, for instance, Amazon is running a rare sale on the outdoor-friendly Garmin Forerunner 935 smartwatch. This bad boy is normally priced at a whopping $499.99, and while it's certainly not unusual to see that arguably exaggerated MSRP reduced by one major US retailer or another, the decidedly unusual part of this latest killer deal is how much money you can save for a presumably limited time only.





We're talking no less than 250 bucks, which means the ultra-lightweight intelligent timepiece available in a single black hue can be had at the time of this writing at a full 50 percent discount. While we wouldn't exactly call this a "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 6 alternative, professional or semi-professional runners, swimmers, cyclists, and triathletes are likely to find this puppy more convenient, and yes, powerful than the world's all-around best-selling smartwatch.





Although the Garmin Forerunner 935 comes without a number of trendy life-saving features like fall detection or a built-in ECG monitor, the lives of the aforementioned buyer categories will undoubtedly be made easier with the help of a barometer, altimeter, and electronic compass, as well as an obligatory heart rate sensor.





Perhaps more importantly, this sleek and almost surprisingly robust Android and iOS-compatible device can provide an incredible amount of insight into your runs, swims, cycling sessions, and several other specific types of activities thanks to built-in profiles. It goes without saying that the Forerunner 935 features the highest possible water resistance rating while also supporting both GPS and GLONASS technology to follow your every move, no matter where the road takes you.





On top of everything, the battery life is pretty much as stellar as you'd expect, at up to a whole two weeks in "watch mode" and a maximum of 24 hours with the standalone GPS functionality turned on all the time. And yes, that's with a reasonably sharp and large 240 x 240 pix res 1.2-inch display fully capable of showing the most important information and notifications from a nearby connected smartphone. If this is not an irresistible bargain, we don't know what is.

Garmin is without a doubt one of the world's most prolific wearable device manufacturers, and probably the greatest thing about the company's incredibly rich and diverse product portfolio is that you can get something at a cool discount practically all the time.