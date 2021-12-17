Garmin's next big Apple Watch rival leaks out in high-quality renders





While the company is perhaps best known for catering to professional athletes and outdoor addicts with premium "multisport" devices that are typically available at extravagant prices exceeding $500 or $600, the Venu family includes a host of lower-cost smartwatches aimed squarely at rivaling the more "mainstream" Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch lineups.





Just eight months after the announcement of the Venu 2 and 2S battery life champions , Garmin is apparently looking to unveil a Venu 2 Plus model at some point in the undoubtedly near future.













As the name suggests, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is set to incrementally upgrade the "regular" Venu 2 rather than bringing a radical redesign or a very long list of meaningful changes to the table. The only obvious addition to the Venu 2 design seems to be a third side-mounted button, expected to support microphone functionality for the making and receiving of voice calls on your wrist (presumably in tandem with a connected smartphone).





That almost certainly means the Venu 2 Plus will feature a built-in speaker as well, and perhaps more importantly, a mysterious voice assistant is also expected to be present and help you out with various tasks.





Keep in mind that Garmin's existing smartwatches come with a proprietary software platform rather than Wear OS, which means Google Assistant support is unlikely for the Venu 2 Plus.





The only other details revealed here are the inclusion of GPS and multi-GNSS technology for super-accurate tracking of future users, water resistance up to 50 meters deep, stainless steel build materials, and a 43mm case diameter that squeezes perfectly between the 41 and 45mm case sizes of the Venu 2S and Venu 2 respectively.





It remains to be seen exactly when the Garmin Venu 2 Plus will be released and how much it will cost, although we can probably safely assume its starting price will circle the $400 mark, thus competing directly against the Apple Watch Series 7

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up