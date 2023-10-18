Get a Garmin Instinct Solar for 43% less from Amazon and score a watch with up to 54 days of battery life on the cheap
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Apple Watch Series 9 are awesome smartwatches, but they both have one big drawback: their battery life. Both wearables will easily get you through the day without any issues, but when the sun sets and it's time for bed, you'll need to remove your fancy and rather expensive smartwatch from your wrist to charge it.
Fortunately for you, Garmin has watches that could last weeks on a single charge, and one of them is currently a steal on Amazon. The watch in question is the phenomenal Garmin Instinct Solar, which is on sale with a whopping 43% discount at the retailer. Such a discount means you will score sweet savings of $150 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal while you can.
Undeniably, the greatest selling point of the Garmin Instinct Solar is its solar charging. Thanks to this fancy feature, the watch lasts up to a whopping 54 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. It's needless to say the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can only dream of having such battery life.
Of course, as a true Garmin smartwatch made for the active, the Instinct Solar is loaded with health-tracking features. It can measure your heart rate and stress levels as well as monitor your energy reserves and let you know when is the best time to hit the gym again. Additionally, the watch can track many activities such as swimming and running, support smart notifications, and work with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems.
Furthermore, the watch boasts military-grade durability, capable of withstanding extremely harsh conditions and even those accidental bumps into doors, tables, and whatnot.
So, with unbelievable battery life, great durability, and a full arsenal of health-tracking features, the Garmin Instinct Solar is worth every single penny. And right now, this smartwatch is a true bargain with Amazon's current 43% price cut. Just be sure to act fast and grab your Garmin Instinct Solar now since you never know how long this phenomenal deal will stay active.
Granted, both companies also have smartwatches made for people with active lifestyles in mind. Apple has its Apple Watch Ultra models, and Samsung has its Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, these watches, albeit extremely awesome and expensive, deliver up to 3 days of battery life. While 3 days of battery life are better than one, it's still not ideal.
