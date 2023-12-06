Get a Garmin Instinct 2 Solar for $100 off at Best Buy and stop worrying about battery life

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
While both Apple and Samsung now have dedicated smartwatches for true outdoor enthusiasts — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, respectively — a true outdoor aficionado will always go for a Garmin smartwatch instead. And if you are a hardcore outdoor fanatic whose hobby is to climb mountains, you will even get one of Garmin's Solar-powered smartwatches. After all, there is no electricity in the tent when you are high above sea level, and you want a smartwatch with impeccable battery life.

Fortunately for you, Best Buy is currently selling the 45mm version of the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar with an awesome $100 discount. This means you can now scoop up this incredible smartwatch for only $299.99 instead of $399.99.

The biggest selling point of the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is undoubtedly its battery life. Garmin claims that the smartwatch offers unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode as long as you expose it to direct sunlight (50,000 lux) for 3 hours per day. We think it's safe to say that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can only dream of having such battery life.

Of course, being a Garmin smartwatch, the Instinct 2 Solar is also full of health-tracking features. It offers all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, body battery energy supervision, and menstrual cycle tracking, among its plethora of functionalities. The watch also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and even Garmin's IQ store, from where you can download various apps directly on your smartwatch.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is totally worth the investment, and it's really awesome that you can now snatch it with a sweet discount. So, don't waste time and get your Instinct 2 Solar at a discounted price today!
