The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is now $100 cheaper on Amazon; treat yourself to one and save

Deals
The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is now $100 cheaper on Amazon; treat yourself to one and save
If you’re a hardcore fan of conventional smartwatches, an epic deal on a Garmin wearable probably won’t tickle your fancy. But if you’re seeking versatility, functionality, a rugged design, and humongous battery life, then you most likely would love this sweet 25% discount on the Instinct 2 Solar. The deal is up for grabs at Amazon.

Typically, you’d have to cough up a hefty $399 for this smartwatch. But with the current markdown of 25%, the Garmin piece is essentially $100 cheaper. So, if you’re a bargain hunter who doesn’t feel like waiting for a Black Friday smartwatch deal, we suggest you go for this one.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is now 25% off on Amazon

Right now, you can get one of the best GPS smartwatches - the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar - at 25% off. This wearable features a rugged design with Corning Gorilla Glass display protection, various built-in sports apps, solar charging, and more. Get it now and save big.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

The Instinct 2 Solar may not be the best smartwatch on the market, but it’s still pretty amazing. It lets you experience adventure tracking without boundaries. Garmin has added various cool sensors that help you remain on track wherever you are. Those include a 3-axis compass, multiple global navigation satellite systems, a barometric altimeter, and an accelerometer.

With this GPS smartwatch, you can get a better insight into your body. It offers all-day health monitoring features, such as Pulse Ox, respiration, wrist-based heart rate measured every second, and more. And if you wish to know more about your overall sleep quality, simply don’t take it off before going to bed.

When you feel up for an exercise, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar offers motivation right on your wrist. This bad boy features various built-in sports apps for enhanced performance tracking. Moreover, it can give you daily suggested workouts modified according to your performance and recovery needs.

As we already mentioned, this bad boy isn’t a conventional smartwatch. That said, it’s designed to keep you connected just like a usual wearable. All you have to do is pair it with your phone, and you get smart notifications and more right on your wrist.

As its name suggests, the Instinct 2 Solar features solar charging. It won’t leave you behind on your toughest adventures. There’s even a power manager on deck that lets you extend the battery life even further.

Overall, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a GPS smartwatch that offers unlimited battery life, all-day heart rate tracking, and more, making it a solid choice for fans of rugged wearables. If you’ve always wanted one, now’s the time to do it at a bargain!
