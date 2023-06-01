Save $100 on a regular or solar Garmin Instinct 2 or 2S; buy one from Amazon now

Garmin Instinct 2: Now $100 Off on Amazon Get a Garmin Instinct 2 from Amazon and save $100 in the process. This is an amazing smartwatch made specifically for outdoor enthusiasts. It packs great battery life, amazing durability, and a bunch of health tracking features. $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: Now $100 Off on Amazon Get a Garmin Instinct 2 Solar from Amazon and save $100 in the process. This is an amazing smartwatch made specifically for outdoor enthusiasts. According to Garmin, the smartwatch even has unlimited battery life. $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2S: Now $100 Off on Amazon Get a Garmin Instinct 2S from Amazon and save $100. This is an amazing smartwatch made for outdoor enthusiasts. It has great battery life, amazing durability, and a lot of health tracking features. $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: Now $100 Off on Amazon Get a Garmin Instinct 2S Solar from Amazon and save $100. This is a great smartwatch made for outdoor enthusiasts. According to Garmin, the smartwatch even has unlimited battery life. $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

Given that the Instinct 2 and 2S are designed for outdoor use, they have amazing battery life and great durability. According to Garmin, the solar models of the Instinct 2 have unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode as long as you expose them to direct sunlight (50,000 lux) for at least three hours per day. Now this is something that the Apple Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can only dream of.In addition to amazing battery life, the Instinct 2 and 2S offer health-tracking features like all-day heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, body battery energy supervision, stress tracking, blood oxygen technology, and menstrual cycle tracking.As you can see, the Instinct 2 and 2S are totally worth every single penny and are a real bargain with Amazon's current discount. So, don't waste any more time and purchase your Instinct 2 or 2s from Amazon right now.