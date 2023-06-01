Save $100 on a regular or solar Garmin Instinct 2 or 2S; buy one from Amazon now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We love the Apple Watch Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. They are both amazing wearables and are among the best smartwatches you can buy right now. However, they both come with hefty price tags. Also, while they are indeed amazing devices, they aren't the best choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Given that the Instinct 2 and 2S are designed for outdoor use, they have amazing battery life and great durability. According to Garmin, the solar models of the Instinct 2 have unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode as long as you expose them to direct sunlight (50,000 lux) for at least three hours per day. Now this is something that the Apple Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can only dream of.
As you can see, the Instinct 2 and 2S are totally worth every single penny and are a real bargain with Amazon's current discount. So, don't waste any more time and purchase your Instinct 2 or 2s from Amazon right now.
The truth is that if you are an outdoor aficionado, you will probably go for a Garmin smartwatch instead. And if you are currently in the market for one, you will be happy to learn that Amazon is currently offering the regular Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S and their solar versions at a sweet $100 discount.
In addition to amazing battery life, the Instinct 2 and 2S offer health-tracking features like all-day heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, body battery energy supervision, stress tracking, blood oxygen technology, and menstrual cycle tracking.
