Heavily discounted, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is selling fast

Looking for a fancy running smartwatch? Then check out this sweet Amazon offer on the Garmin Forerunner 955!

Right now, the e-commerce giant is selling this premium timepiece at a sweet 30% discount, allowing you to save $152 and score one in black for south of $380. It's worth noting that this deal is much better than the $106 price cut the watch received a few weeks ago. Given that this bad boy usually goes for around $500, snagging it for a whopping $152 off is an offer you shouldn't miss.

Garmin Forerunner 955: Save $152 on Amazon!

$152 off (30%)
The premium Garmin Forerunner 955 is discounted by $152 on Amazon. This allows you to grab one for just under $348. The watch packs a plethora of features, up to 15 days of battery life, and even built-in maps. That makes it a top choice for runners. Don't hesitate and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Plus, the Garmin Forerunner 955 offers a lot in return. It's packed with features and can do things like providing a training readiness score to let you know if you're ready for another intense workout. It also offers tailored training plans, thanks to Garmin's Coach functionality, and keeps track of running metrics like cadence and ground contact time.

Unlike some Garmin smartwatches, this bad boy also comes with a touchscreen display, making navigating through the menus a breeze. On top of that, it has lifestyle features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and support for the Connect IQ store, where you can download apps directly onto your watch. What's more, it delivers up to 15 days of usage on a single charge in smartwatch mode, which, well, is a battery life that the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Apple Watch Series 10 can only wish for.

Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 955 brings a lot to the table and offers even more value at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast and get one for much less than usual now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

