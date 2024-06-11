Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

At $320 off, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is the must-have premium running watch for athletes on a budget

At $320 off, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is the must-have premium running watch for users on a budget
What if we told you that you could once again get a Garmin Forerunner timepiece with a smashing $320 discount? It's not just a flight of fancy, for Walmart's stellar deal on the old but gold Forerunner 945 is live again! With this massive price cut, the GPS watch for active lifestyles lands under $280! That's a pretty good offer, given that it still costs $599.99 at its standard price.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $320 OFF at Walmart!

Snag the Garmin Forerunner 945 for $320 off its price at Walmart. The premium wearable is feature-rich and supports Garmin Coach, Daily Workout Suggestions, and more, aimed to keep you motivated to reach your fitness goals. With a battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, plenty of sensors on deck, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and music storage (up to 1,000 songs), it's a dream for athletes who can't afford a more contemporary runner-centric timepiece from Garmin. Get yours and enjoy $320 in savings!
$320 off (53%)
$279 99
$599 99
Buy at Walmart

The Forerunner 955 is now $100 off at Amazon

If you want multi-band support, longer battery life, and most importantly, a touchscreen on your premium running watch, consider the Forerunner 955 instead. This timepiece has multiple features designed to keep you motivated and well-aware of how you perform during runs and other workouts, tracks sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, etc. It's now available for just under $400 on Amazon.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Obviously, such a surprisingly high discount (for we don't often get to see Garmin's watches at such a huge discount) isn't available on the brand's most contemporary model. Even so, the 2019-released Forerunner 945 still has plenty of life left. If you're short on cash but want a premium running watch, this deal could suit you.

While the 945 may be a fantastic choice for some, others may not feel tempted by a wearable that's no spring chicken however you look at it. Fortunately, the 2022-launched Forerunner 955 is also available at lower prices. This one is now $100 off its MSRP of about $500 at Amazon, which essentially means it sells for about $400.

Should you be in for more savings, you'd probably go for the Forerunner 945. This one features a 1.2-inch screen and keeps the lights on for up to 14 days between charges in smartwatch mode (or up to 36 hours in GPS mode). 

The premium running watch also offers various activity modes and several runner-centric features to help you gain insights into your workout performance. It also measures heart rate, VO2 Max, stress, sleep, women's health, and more. It additionally supports Garmin Pay.

On the other hand, the more contemporary model has a touchscreen, offers slightly better battery life, and has multi-band support for better GPS accuracy.

As you can see, both of these Garmin watches are quite great. If you can afford to spend more, consider Amazon's promo on the Forerunner 955. Alternatively, pick the 945 at Walmart and enjoy your $320 of savings. You can rest assured that you're getting plenty of value for your money!
Loading Comments...

