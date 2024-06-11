At $320 off, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is the must-have premium running watch for athletes on a budget
What if we told you that you could once again get a Garmin Forerunner timepiece with a smashing $320 discount? It's not just a flight of fancy, for Walmart's stellar deal on the old but gold Forerunner 945 is live again! With this massive price cut, the GPS watch for active lifestyles lands under $280! That's a pretty good offer, given that it still costs $599.99 at its standard price.
Obviously, such a surprisingly high discount (for we don't often get to see Garmin's watches at such a huge discount) isn't available on the brand's most contemporary model. Even so, the 2019-released Forerunner 945 still has plenty of life left. If you're short on cash but want a premium running watch, this deal could suit you.
While the 945 may be a fantastic choice for some, others may not feel tempted by a wearable that's no spring chicken however you look at it. Fortunately, the 2022-launched Forerunner 955 is also available at lower prices. This one is now $100 off its MSRP of about $500 at Amazon, which essentially means it sells for about $400.
As you can see, both of these Garmin watches are quite great. If you can afford to spend more, consider Amazon's promo on the Forerunner 955. Alternatively, pick the 945 at Walmart and enjoy your $320 of savings. You can rest assured that you're getting plenty of value for your money!
Should you be in for more savings, you'd probably go for the Forerunner 945. This one features a 1.2-inch screen and keeps the lights on for up to 14 days between charges in smartwatch mode (or up to 36 hours in GPS mode).
The premium running watch also offers various activity modes and several runner-centric features to help you gain insights into your workout performance. It also measures heart rate, VO2 Max, stress, sleep, women's health, and more. It additionally supports Garmin Pay.
On the other hand, the more contemporary model has a touchscreen, offers slightly better battery life, and has multi-band support for better GPS accuracy.
