The Garmin Forerunner 265 has dropped to its Black Friday price on Amazon

Are you looking to amp up your running game with a stylish wearable packed with runner-centric features? What would you say about the Garmin Forerunner 265? This timepiece is still relatively new in the brand's lineup for athletes, which is now back at its Black Friday price. Possibly for a short while, Amazon lets get it for 14% off its MSRP of about $450. This saves you $61.

Although not a significant promo, Amazon's current deal has never been topped. Even today, you won't find this Forerunner model at the same discount at other large online merchants, Best Buy and Walmart.

What if you don't want a large 46mm smartwatch on your wrist? The smaller Forerunner 265S might be more suitable for you, then. This one has a 42mm case and also sells for just under $390 at Amazon. In other words, it enjoys the same 14% markdown as its larger-sized sibling.

With its OLED screen, super accurate heart rate monitor, and specialized activity metrics, the Forerunner 265 earned its place among the PhoneArena 2023 Smartwatch Awards as the best sports watch. Indeed, this timepiece looks great and is easier to navigate with its touchscreen.

Some of its more specific features include wrist-based running power, triathlon profiles, and PacePro, which lets you plan your race with GPS-based pace guidance for your selected course. Of course, you also have dual-band GPS for more accurate tracking wherever you go, HRV status, morning reports, VO2 Max readings, stress measurements, and women's health, to mention just a few.

This bad boy also beats the best smartwatches on the market on the battery life front, just like many other Garmin watches. It offers up to 13 days of use in smartwatch mode or up to 20 hours in GPS mode.

Undeniably, this is one of the top fitness watches you can possibly get. If you don't mind the investment, for the Forerunner 265 is by no means cheap, go for it! Amazon offers both the standard and the 42mm models at the same price, saving you 14%.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

