Garmin Forerunner 255 Music plunges to a new all-time low, helping you conquer miles the smart way

As a smartwatch for runners, the Forerunner 255 Music is packed with features to elevate your fitness game. Every day, it offers brief updates on your sleep, training progress, recovery, and the weather. By tracking your heart rate variability (HRV), it provides valuable insights into your health. Plus, with Garmin's Coach, you'll receive personalized workout plans to help you crush your gym goals.



Though it might not have a touchscreen, the Forerunner 255 Music more than compensates with an impressive 14-day battery life in smartwatch mode. Additionally, as the 'Music' edition, it allows you to store up to 500 songs from apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. You can even connect your wireless headphones or earbuds directly to it.



Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is an incredible deal at its current sub-$250 price. Don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab this amazing smartwatch at its lowest point ever while the promo lasts!

Looking for a new running Garmin smartwatch? Want to spend as little as possible? Act fast and snag the Music edition of the Garmin Forerunner 255 while it's still on sale for $151 off on Amazon.A third-party seller is offering it at a sweet 38% discount, allowing you to grab one for just under $250. This drops the smartwatch to a new all-time low, making the deal even more irresistible! While the price cut doesn't come directly from Amazon, the e-commerce giant handles the shipping, and you'll have 30 days to return the smartwatch in case there is something wrong with it.