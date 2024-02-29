Up Next:
Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon’s #1 best seller in the GPS running units category can now be yours at 30% off its price tag! We’re talking about the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245, which may have been released back in 2019 but remains one of the most popular mid-range smartwatches for runners. So, if you’re on a tight budget, this one might do you just fine, especially if you get one through Amazon’s deal.
While it may not be among the top fitness trackers or the best smartwatches on the market, as it’s seen many moons, this timepiece remains highly popular on Amazon. How so? Well, largely because it offers an exceptional value-to-money ratio (and probably also because its more contemporary versions rarely get decent discounts.)
With advanced runners-centered apps and features, the Forerunner 245 gives insights into running dynamics, symmetry, stride lengths, and more. You can even pair it with additional compatible monitors to get extra details about your running performance.
However, if you’re not a hardcore runner, these features probably won’t tickle your fancy. You might be more tempted by the smartwatch’s training status functionality or the Garmin Coach. The first one indicates how well you’re performing while working out — whether you’re overdoing it or need to push harder. The latter allows you to transform the wearable into a personalized trainer by downloading adaptive training plans or creating your own.
As might be expected of a wearable that’s not exactly a spring chicken, the Forerunner 245 has seen multiple discounts over the years. Some of those have even surpassed the current 30% markdown. Nevertheless, shoppers haven’t had the chance to get this puppy at discounts in the 30% range in over a month, so now might be a good time to buy one.
While it may not be among the top fitness trackers or the best smartwatches on the market, as it’s seen many moons, this timepiece remains highly popular on Amazon. How so? Well, largely because it offers an exceptional value-to-money ratio (and probably also because its more contemporary versions rarely get decent discounts.)
So, what does this smartwatch have to offer? As hinted, it’s best suited for runners and training enthusiasts. If you’re one of those people who’s absolutely obsessed with stats and performance insights, you’ll appreciate having this bad boy around on your runs.
With advanced runners-centered apps and features, the Forerunner 245 gives insights into running dynamics, symmetry, stride lengths, and more. You can even pair it with additional compatible monitors to get extra details about your running performance.
However, if you’re not a hardcore runner, these features probably won’t tickle your fancy. You might be more tempted by the smartwatch’s training status functionality or the Garmin Coach. The first one indicates how well you’re performing while working out — whether you’re overdoing it or need to push harder. The latter allows you to transform the wearable into a personalized trainer by downloading adaptive training plans or creating your own.
With additional safety features and up to seven days of battery life, this smartwatch obviously still has some juice in it, although it’s not just coming out. So, if you don’t mind getting a slightly older version of Garmin’s mid-range smartwatches from the Forerunner series, you might consider Amazon’s deal while it’s live.
Things that are NOT allowed: