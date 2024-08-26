With up to 29 days of battery life, the unreleased Garmin Fenix 8 is live in a video

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

While we're waiting for the official unveiling of the much-anticipated Garmin Fenix 8, somebody out there is already playing with the smartwatch!

The last time we got to talk about the Garmin Fenix 8 was the first time, actually; it's been less than ten days since:


This time around, it's not about "standard" leaks or headache-inducing, messy details from certification websites: instead, here's the thing itself in all its glory.

The Garmin Fenix 8 made its entry into the light thanks to Instagram and the account of Ukrainian reviewer and blogger @keddrofficial.



We're expecting the Fenix 8 to be officially presented on August 27, but there's also a press release floating around the Internet as of time of writing.

It states that the Garmin Fenix 8 comes in various sizes and offers a choice between "brilliant AMOLED or MIP solar displays, advanced outdoor, multisport, and health features, along with a speaker, microphone, and a bright LED flashlight".

The 51 mm AMOLED model offers up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the 51 mm solar model with an always-on display can last up to 48 days. The AMOLED 51 mm version delivers 50% more solar power than its predecessor!

Doesn't sound bad, right?

The AMOLED option is a key bragging point in the translated press release:

This new model features, for the first time, a stunning AMOLED display and is also available with the enhanced MIP solar-charging lens for extended battery life.

These are the model variants of the Garmin Fenix 8:

  • 43mm (1.3-inch display): AMOLED
  • 47mm (1.4-inch display): AMOLED, MIP
  • 51mm (1.4-inch display): AMOLED, MIP

Image credit – @keddrofficial
All models are designed to be durable, featuring waterproof metal buttons, a new side-mounted sensor guard, and construction that meets US military standards for heat, shock, and water resistance. They use high-end materials such as titanium or stainless steel bezels and are equipped with scratch-resistant sapphire or Gorilla Glass to endure tough conditions.

The watches come with a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing users to make calls when paired with a smartphone. Even without a phone connection, voice commands can activate essential functions, such as starting a strength training session, setting a timer, or saving a waypoint.

An adjustable LED flashlight on the watch provides different brightness levels, a red light, and a strobe mode to enhance visibility in dark environments, whether you're on a training run, searching for your phone, or navigating indoors.

For athletes, the watch includes numerous sport-specific training plans, such as those for trail running, to help improve strength and endurance while minimizing injury risk. The device also supports recreational diving and freediving up to 40 meters deep, equipped with official diving certification and waterproof, inductive buttons.

The Garmin Messenger app, available for free, enables users to send text messages directly from the smartwatch to friends and family. The watch also includes premium maps and dynamic round-trip routing, with pre-installed topo maps for Europe and Golf and SkiView maps. Additional maps can be downloaded via Wi-Fi, and the watch will guide users back to the starting point, recalculating if they deviate from the planned route.

Finally, Garmin Share allows for the easy sharing of planned routes, workouts, and locations with other compatible Garmin products.

I'm impressed with the Fenix 8's claimed battery life. See, I happen to own a Fenix smartwatch – it's great, but I wear it rarely, since I also happen to own ten more analogue watches. When I grab for the Fenix, in nine out of ten cases, I'm disappointed to see that it's out of battery. However, 29 days of smartwatch life sounds better!
