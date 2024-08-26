With up to 29 days of battery life, the unreleased Garmin Fenix 8 is live in a video

Doesn't sound bad, right?

43mm (1.3-inch display): AMOLED

47mm (1.4-inch display): AMOLED, MIP

51mm (1.4-inch display): AMOLED, MIP





I'm impressed with the Fenix 8's claimed battery life. See, I happen to own a Fenix smartwatch – it's great, but I wear it rarely, since I also happen to own ten more analogue watches. When I grab for the Fenix, in nine out of ten cases, I'm disappointed to see that it's out of battery. However, 29 days of smartwatch life sounds better!

These are the model variants of the Garmin Fenix 8:All models are designed to be durable, featuring waterproof metal buttons, a new side-mounted sensor guard, and construction that meets US military standards for heat, shock, and water resistance. They use high-end materials such as titanium or stainless steel bezels and are equipped with scratch-resistant sapphire or Gorilla Glass to endure tough conditions.The watches come with a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing users to make calls when paired with a smartphone. Even without a phone connection, voice commands can activate essential functions, such as starting a strength training session, setting a timer, or saving a waypoint.An adjustable LED flashlight on the watch provides different brightness levels, a red light, and a strobe mode to enhance visibility in dark environments, whether you're on a training run, searching for your phone, or navigating indoors.For athletes, the watch includes numerous sport-specific training plans, such as those for trail running, to help improve strength and endurance while minimizing injury risk. The device also supports recreational diving and freediving up to 40 meters deep, equipped with official diving certification and waterproof, inductive buttons.The Garmin Messenger app, available for free, enables users to send text messages directly from the smartwatch to friends and family. The watch also includes premium maps and dynamic round-trip routing, with pre-installed topo maps for Europe and Golf and SkiView maps. Additional maps can be downloaded via Wi-Fi, and the watch will guide users back to the starting point, recalculating if they deviate from the planned route.Finally, Garmin Share allows for the easy sharing of planned routes, workouts, and locations with other compatible Garmin products.