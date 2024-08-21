Garmin's next big Fenix 8 smartwatch leaks out with a sleek design and sharp screen





Following in the footsteps of a very impressive (at least on the inside) Fenix 7 family unveiled more than two and a half years ago, Garmin is expected to bring a, you guessed it, Fenix 8 roster to market very soon. Based on Following in the footsteps of a very impressive (at least on the inside) Fenix 7 family unveiled more than two and a half years ago, Garmin is expected to bring a, you guessed it, Fenix 8 roster to market very soon. Based on a detailed visual leak from last week , this is likely to focus primarily on design revisions and a big display technology upgrade rather than more under-the-hood improvements, which might just be precisely what the Fenix series needs to enhance its mass appeal.

Bigger is better





Whether you think that motto is always true or you believe it's not about the size, but how one uses a smartwatch's footprint to deliver the best user experience possible, it's pretty obvious that the Fenix 8 will be bigger and better than its predecessor... where it matters.





Specifically, in terms of screen real estate, with a "standard" edition expected to squeeze a 1.4-inch display into a case measuring 47mm in total and a 51mm (non-Pro) Garmin Fenix 8 model likely to bump that up to 1.5 inches. In contrast, the 47mm Fenix 7 Pro barely offers a 1.3-inch screen, with its 51mm big brother expanding the display size to 1.4 inches and nothing more than that.









If the Fenix 8's screen size upgrades over the Fenix 7 Pro don't sound like such a big deal to you, we have a couple of images concocted by the folks over at gadgetsandwearables.com that may well change your perspective. The two aforementioned (unreleased) Fenix 8 variants are depicted alongside their equivalent members of the existing Fenix 7 Pro family, highlighting just how much of a difference the extra 0.1 inches of screen real estate is likely to make from both cosmetic and functionality standpoints.





The larger screens will of course be surrounded by significantly thinner bezels in order to fit into virtually unchanged cases, and more importantly, the display tech itself looks all but guaranteed to go to the next level. That's right, the Garmin Fenix 8 series is almost certainly a high-end AMOLED affair, thus taking on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in terms of screen quality.





Then again, there's a good reason why the Fenix 7 lineup employs inferior MIP (memory-in-pixel) display technology, and it remains to be seen just how much of an impact this major AMOLED upgrade will have on the Fenix 8's battery life.

Garmin Fenix 8 - when, where, and how much?





You might expect us to answer all those questions with the typical shrug associated with most unannounced smartwatches, but while it's true that we can't know anything for sure just yet, multiple sources are predicting an August 27 launch. A September 3 announcement is also a possibility, which means that Garmin will almost definitely unveil its next big rugged timepieces before the IFA trade show kicks off in Berlin for maximum global exposure.



While we bizarrely don't know much about the capabilities and appearance of any prospective Fenix 8 Pro variants, the aforementioned (and aforepictured) Fenix 8 models are likely to cost €1099 and €1199 in 47 and 51mm case sizes respectively in Europe.









That's quite a bit higher than the recommended prices of Samsung and Apple's rugged smartwatches on the old continent, and if they prove legit, the two tags could translate to a whopping $1099 and $1199 stateside, making it very hard for Garmin to target a "mainstream" audience here.





On the bright side, the company is also expected to roll out an entirely new Fenix E version this fall, and with a significantly less snazzy design than the Fenix 8 and the same frugal display as the Fenix 7, that's likely to fit in an "economy" class of (rugged) smartwatches.





There are no actual price points predicted for that device at the moment, but August 27 is less than a week away at the time of this writing...