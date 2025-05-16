Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers

Walmart and Amazon shave $200 off the Fenix 8 — Garmin's most premium watch to date.

A person wears the Garmin Fenix 8 and interacts with its sports menu.
Months after its release, the Garmin Fenix 8 has finally received its first discount, and it's a big one. The compact 43mm model has dropped by a full $200 at both Walmart and Amazon, marking the first-ever discount for this uber-premium smartwatch.

Garmin Fenix 8, 43mm: $200 off at Walmart

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
We've been waiting for this for months — and it's finally here! Garmin's most premium watch, the Fenix 8, dropped to a more affordable price at last! Right now, you can save $200 on the model with a 43mm case at Walmart.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Fenix 8, 51mm: $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (17%)
The larger Garmin Fenix 8 with a 51mm case is also on sale! For what might be a limited time, Amazon lets you buy this deluxe Garmin watch with voice control for $200 off. This is the model with an AMOLED touchscreen and no solar charging.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the ~$1,000 Garmin watch is now down to about $800 — its lowest price to date. Want something larger? No worries! The 51mm variant is $200 off as well, allowing you to buy it for just under $1,000 instead of nearly $1,200.

Now, let’s be honest: even with a $200 discount, the Fenix 8 still isn’t what you’d call "cheap." The 51mm version, for instance, now costs as much as a 256GB Galaxy S25+. But what you get in return is uncompromising quality, and this premium model delivers across the board.

First off, it features a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen that makes colors truly pop. Unlike the high-class Forerunner 965, this fella also packs a built-in flashlight, a super convenient extra many athletes appreciate.

What's more, the Fenix 8 has a built-in speaker and can be controlled via voice commands. As you might know, the Garmin OS is less intuitive than the Wear OS and needs some getting used to, which is eliminated with the Fenix 8's voice control capabilities.

What about its workout features? Well, since this is the most premium Garmin watch of them all, it obviously packs the most advanced sports-related features, including sport-specific strength workouts, endurance score, training readiness, wrist-based running dynamics — the whole shebang!

The Fenix 8 is just as capable when it comes to monitoring your health. It boasts an ECG app, sleep coaching and nap detection, heart rate, hydration, and respiration tracking, to mention just a few.

Another highlight here is the multi-day battery life. During our time with it, we found this fella is quite long-lasting (see our Garmin Fenix 8 review for more insights). You can expect the smaller model to last up to 10 days between charges, while the 51mm variant can stay on your wrist for almost a month per charge!

Overall, the Garmin Fenix 8 is expensive, and there are no two ways around that. But if you're willing to make that investment, now's the perfect time to do it! At $200 off, both the small and the larger 51mm variants are certainly more attractive.
Polina Kovalakova
