Amazon UK throws a fantastic deal on the feature-rich Garmin Fenix 7S Solar

Battery-wise, this smartwatch is a true champ (like many other Garmin watches, for that matter.) It lasts up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and 37 hours in GPS mode. Things get insane when you turn on the Battery Saver, for the device can last up to 38 days (yup, days!) when that mode is activated. As you might expect, considering its hefty price tag, the Fenix 7S Solar comes with all the impressive Garmin features and sensors. True, it might not have the sleek design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 , but it's ideal for an active lifestyle. To begin with, you get TOPO maps that allow you to keep your explorations on track. There’s also top-class GPS integrated into this bad boy.From skiing and snowboarding to countless preloaded activity profiles for almost any activity you can think of, the wearable will motivate you to reach your best self. As if that’s not enough, you can also check out an entire week of suggested activities that adapt after each workout to perfectly suit your performance, recovery, and more.Moreover, the device has various integrated sensors that won’t simply track your workout activity. Instead, it provides invaluable insight into your performance. You get wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox, daily stress levels, body battery energy monitor, elevation levels, etc.We can’t go without mentioning that it’s compatible with the Garmin Golf app to help you track and measure your improvement on the golf course. It also works with Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music, so you can listen to your favorite jams while working out. Furthermore, you can add a credit card to make contactless payments with this device.Battery-wise, this smartwatch is a true champ (like many other Garmin watches, for that matter.) It lasts up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and 37 hours in GPS mode. Things get insane when you turn on the Battery Saver, for the device can last up to 38 days (yup, days!) when that mode is activated.





Is the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar the Is the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar the best smartwatch money can buy ? Probably not, for it may not meet the needs of people who want the convenience of a traditional smart wearable. But still, we believe that sports enthusiasts will undoubtedly appreciate its versatility and long battery life.

Do you happen to need a powerful GPS watch? Something that has a great battery life and is ideal for an active lifestyle? And you also live in the UK? In that case, you’re in luck, for Amazon UK has the incredible Garmin Fenix 7S Solar at a discounted price. You can now get this wearable for a £168 cheaper price than usual.Given that this Garmin watch can typically set you back some £689.99, we’d say the current markdown of 24% is quite impressive. Considering all the cool features this bad boy is packed to the brim with, we believe it may make a great addition to the tech collection of any sports enthusiast.