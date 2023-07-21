Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Grab a Fenix 6X Pro, one of Garmin's premium smartwatches, at a nice $230 discount from Amazon

Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Gran a Fenix 6X Pro, one of Garmin's premium smartwatches, at a nice $230 discount from Amazon
The smartwatch market may be dominated by Apple Watches and Galaxy Watches, but if you are an outdoor enthusiast, you know that despite being great devices, these are just not made for your lifestyle. So you will probably go for one of those Garmin smartwatches instead. After all, Garmin's wearables are specifically made for people with an active lifestyle, i.e., for people like you.

However, there are so many Garmin smartwatches that you are probably wondering which one to get. And it's a tough choice indeed since most of Garmin's smartwatches are pretty awesome. That said, a nice suggestion would be the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro since it's full of features, and most importantly, it's currently heavily discounted on Amazon.

At the moment, you can get your hands on a brand new Garmin Fenix 6X Pro for 35% off its usual price. This means you will save $230 on your brand-new Garmin smartwatch if you purchase a Garmin Fenix 6X Pro through this deal.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: Now $230 OFF on Amazon!

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro with a nice $230 discount. The smartwatch is loaded with features and can last up to 21 days on a single charge
$230 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


As a smartwatch made for the active, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro packs features like preloaded TOPO maps and ski maps and supports GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems. In addition to that, the smartwatch can monitor your heart rate and sleep and comes with functions like Garmin's PacePro, which offers pace guidance during training. The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro also supports features like Garmin Pay and smart notifications.

Another key selling point for the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is its tremendous battery life. The smartwatch can last up to 21 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

So, as you can see, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro offers a lot of features and tremendous battery life. And when you add Amazon's huge $230 discount, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro becomes even more irresistible. That said, this deal will end at some point, so you should get your new Garmin smartwatch before the offer expires.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless