The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers a plethora of features and solar charging without breaking the
As you know, we are elite deal hunters, constantly on the lookout for amazing offers. And guess what? We just found an awesome deal that will excite any outdoor enthusiast in the market for a new Pro-grade Garmin smartwatch.

Walmart is selling the Solar Edition of the legendary Garmin Fenix 6 Pro at a gorgeous $95 discount. This means you can now get one for $384.99, instead of $479.99. What makes this deal truly enticing is the opportunity to purchase this smartwatch in brand-new condition.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro was released back in 2019, and you can easily get a refurbished one on Amazon. However, finding an unopened model at this price is much harder. And no, a sweet discount on Garmin's site is also not an option, as the company doesn't sell these anymore. Therefore, you should act quickly and take advantage of Walmart's deal now, as you never know when it will expire.

The Fenix 6 Pro may not be a spring chicken, but it has a lot going for it to this day. Being the Solar Edition, the model currently on sale at Walmart, supports solar charging and can last for up to 16 days on a single charge, as long as it spends at least 3 hours per day in sunny (50,000 lux) conditions. But even if you don't go outside a lot, the watch should be able to last you up to 14 days in smartwatch mode even without exposure to sunlight.

In addition to battery life that makes the Galaxy Watch 6 envious, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition packs a plethora of health-tracking features. For instance, it can monitor your sleep and energy levels. It can also tell you how long you need to rest in order for your body to be fully recovered and ready for your next workout.

The watch also comes with functionalities such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and support for Garmin's Connect store, from which you can download various apps on your wearable.

So, yeah, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition may not be new to the market, but it still has a lot to offer. Furthermore, it can now be yours for less in brand-new condition, so act fast and snatch one today!
