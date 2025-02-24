This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How does saving 32% on one of the most premium Garmin watches sound? If you feel tempted, now's the time to act! Amazon sells the ultra-high-end Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition at its Black Friday price, allowing you to save $351. This epic deal, by the way, returns to the e-commerce giant for the first time after Black Friday 2024.
Scoring a rare $351 discount on this premium wearable often sounds tempting for sure. That said, we can't deny the $1,1000 timepiece is still quite pricey even at $351 off. But if you're willing to cough up ~$750 for this capable Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative, you should be plenty happy with your choice.
The Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition doesn't let you wonder about a single metric, giving you highly accurate hill scores, wrist-based running power, training load, and MTB dynamics, to mention just a few. Dedicated athletes also get access to Garmin Coach, training readiness and endurance score features.
In typical Garmin fashion, you also have impressive battery life. This Epix model offers up to 38 days in smartwatch mode and up to 58 hours in GPS mode — enough to last the longest marathons.
Ultimately, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition may not be cheap, but it offers advanced training and wellness features that few of the best smartwatches can offer. On top of that, it sports a rare 32% discount at Amazon, allowing you to buy it at its Black Friday 2024 price. Don't miss out!
Wondering what makes this timepiece worth your investment? First off, the 51mm model comes with a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, a built-in flashlight, and the familiar rugged design that withstands the toughest conditions. On top of that, you get advanced training metrics that let you understand your body and achieve your performance goals.
But this timepiece doesn't just focus on your activities; it also follows your overall health. You get an ECG app, HRV status, heart rate tracking, sleep coaching, nap detector — the whole shebang! As if that's not enough, the wearable boasts navigation extras, including ABC sensors, a 3-axis electronic compass, up ahead features, and multi-continent TopoActive maps.
