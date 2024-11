The most premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model hits a record-low price for Black Friday

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Pro Sapphire Edition is 32% OFF If you're looking for something more capable than the best Apple and Galaxy watches, pick the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2. Currently, Amazon sells the Sapphire Edition model with a 51mm case for a whopping $350 off, landing it at its best price ever! This is a mind-blowing discount we've never seen before on the premium timepiece with a built-in flashlight, one-month battery life, and a stunning AMOLED touchscreen. $350 off (32%) Buy at Amazon

Attention, bargain hunters! This year's best Garmin Epix smartwatch deal has gone live! It's available on none other than the uber-premium Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition—the 51mm one—and saves you a whopping 32% on its regular price. In case you're wondering, that brings the $1,100 timepiece down under the $750 mark for the first time ever.Amazon's incredible promotion is also exclusive, by the way! We checked and couldn't find a similar offer at Best Buy, Walmart, or the official store. With just about a week left until Cyber Monday, the timepiece with an epic one-month battery life might not stay cheaper than ever much longer. Act fast and get one before it's too late.Undoubtedly, Garmin OS is a bit more challenging to navigate than Wear OS on Galaxy timepieces. However, this premium buddy is every bit as awesome as the Galaxy Watch Ultra , if not more. It sports a stunning 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen and scratch-resistant sapphire lens, merging style with durability. Garmin watches stand out with advanced training features. This fella is no different. In fact, as a super premium model, it's even more focused on providing every single activity metric you could possibly need. You get new hill score features that measure running strength and endurance, countless built-in sports apps, daily workout suggestions, and more. You even get advanced pacing modes to help runners maximize their performance.The rugged Epix Pro Gen 2 is just as impressive on the GPS technology and health tracking fronts. The unit has morning reports, an ECG app, HRV status reports, and sleep tracking. Simply put, it's got the whole shebang!Add to this the unconventionally handy built-in LED flashlight, and you've got the perfect companion for just about everything! As you can see, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition may be quite expensive, but it definitely delivers on its promises. Get one at its best price this Black Friday and save $350! And if it's too steep for you even at its best price, check out other Black Friday smartwatch deals