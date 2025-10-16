Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 just became $520 cheaper at the Samsung Store

Samsung's latest 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal (no trade-in required) beats Amazon Prime Day's discount!

Did you think the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a major bargain on Prime Day, when Amazon knocked $415 off its original price? Well, the Samsung Store now has something even better! Possibly for a limited time, the 512GB variant can be yours for $1,599 — an epic $520 discount. And here’s the best part: you don’t need any trade-in.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $520 off

$1599 99
$2119 99
$520 off (25%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB of storage is much cheaper than usual thanks to Samsung's latest promo. Right now. you can get a free storage upgrade (saving you $120) and score an extra $400 off through Samsung Instant Savings. That's a total discount of $520 — no trade-in required!
Buy at Samsung

Let’s break it down. The Samsung phone comes with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120, plus an extra $400 discount through Samsung Instant Savings. Of course, if you have an eligible device in good condition that you no longer need, trading it in might be a better option. That can get you up to $1,000 off the device’s hefty $2,119.99 list price. And with the $120 free storage upgrade, you can essentially save as much as $1,120.

As foldable phone fans probably know, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a major improvement over last year’s Z Fold 6. One of the highlights is the new wider design, which makes typing on the cover display much more comfortable. With a 6.5-inch external AMOLED display, the new model is easier to use with one hand — perfect for those who don’t like to constantly unfold their phone. The main display has also grown and now measures 8 inches. In true flagship fashion, you’re getting crisp visuals and excellent brightness.

The Android phone also packs serious power thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review shows, it’s much more capable than its predecessor in terms of raw horsepower. Put simply, you won’t have any trouble running even the most demanding apps.

Factor in the upgraded 200MP main camera on the rear that captures awesome photos, the improved hinge, the seven-year software support, and multiple Galaxy AI features, and you’ve got the whole package.

Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expensive. But so is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. And while the Google option is still available at its standard price, Samsung is letting you save a massive $520 on its premium device. If you’re tempted, now’s the time to save big on one of the best foldable phones.

