Premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 just became $520 cheaper at the Samsung Store
Samsung’s latest 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal (no trade-in required) beats Amazon Prime Day’s discount!
Did you think the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a major bargain on Prime Day, when Amazon knocked $415 off its original price? Well, the Samsung Store now has something even better! Possibly for a limited time, the 512GB variant can be yours for $1,599 — an epic $520 discount. And here’s the best part: you don’t need any trade-in.
Let’s break it down. The Samsung phone comes with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120, plus an extra $400 discount through Samsung Instant Savings. Of course, if you have an eligible device in good condition that you no longer need, trading it in might be a better option. That can get you up to $1,000 off the device’s hefty $2,119.99 list price. And with the $120 free storage upgrade, you can essentially save as much as $1,120.
Factor in the upgraded 200MP main camera on the rear that captures awesome photos, the improved hinge, the seven-year software support, and multiple Galaxy AI features, and you’ve got the whole package.
Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expensive. But so is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. And while the Google option is still available at its standard price, Samsung is letting you save a massive $520 on its premium device. If you’re tempted, now’s the time to save big on one of the best foldable phones.
As foldable phone fans probably know, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a major improvement over last year’s Z Fold 6. One of the highlights is the new wider design, which makes typing on the cover display much more comfortable. With a 6.5-inch external AMOLED display, the new model is easier to use with one hand — perfect for those who don’t like to constantly unfold their phone. The main display has also grown and now measures 8 inches. In true flagship fashion, you’re getting crisp visuals and excellent brightness.
The Android phone also packs serious power thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review shows, it’s much more capable than its predecessor in terms of raw horsepower. Put simply, you won’t have any trouble running even the most demanding apps.
