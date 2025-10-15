Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Don't ship your phone to T-Mobile without reading this first

• 1d ago

Wouldn't surprise me if USPS/UPS/FEDEX people working in the shipping warehouses, KNOW which boxes are likely to have 1 year old phones in them, STEAL them and black market sell them. That, or T-mobile is swapping IMEI numbers to keep their account negative.

• 1d ago

Was burned, well got hand slapped. Sent a phone in only to be told 'water' damage due to Red mark on outside of battery bs. Battery is fine, phone is fine. Was able to get them to return phone and of course took the new one back to TM within the 14 day return period. Figure they even charged me for the return of the new phone (maybe not).

Got to watch what TM does I tell you.

