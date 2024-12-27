Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets huge discount ahead of New Year's Eve

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of an unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Anyone with a foldable phone knows that living the foldable lifestyle doesn't come cheap. Sadly, these devices cost a pretty penny, and you often have to break the bank to get one.

For instance, if you want to get the 512GB version of Samsung's uber-premium Galaxy Z Fold 6, you have to cough up a whopping $2,020. So, yeah! Not exactly budget-friendly. That's why every opportunity to save big on a foldable phone should be welcomed with open arms. And guess what? You can score massive savings on the 512GB version of Sammy's foldable powerhouse right now.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: Save $471 on Amazon!

Snag the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage at a massive $471 discount with this offer and score one of the best foldable phones on the market. Thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task with ease. In addition, it boasts a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner AMOLED screen, delivering a great viewing experience. Act fast and save today!
$471 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


A seller on Amazon is offering a massive $471 discount on this handsome fella, allowing you to snag one in Silver for under the $1,550 mark. We know this is still far from affordable. However, the phone has a lot to offer in return, and we believe it's a great deal at this price. Also, don't let the fact that a third-party seller is offering the discount stop you. Amazon is handling the shipping, and you can return the phone by January 31st if you aren't happy with your purchase.

As for the phone itself, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the best foldable phones out there. It delivers an insane performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Furthermore, it offers a great viewing experience, courtesy of its stunning 7.6-inch inner AMOLED screen with a 2160 x 1856 resolution, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

You'll also be able to take gorgeous photos, as the 50 MP main snapper captures images with excellent color accuracy, sharpness, exposure, and detail resolution. What's more, it can record clips in 8K.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be far from affordable, but it's worth getting, especially if you're after a premium foldable device that packs crazy performance, great camera capabilities, and a beautiful display. Therefore, don't hold back! Get your Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a sweet discount today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now

Latest News

At $120 off, the sleek Pixel Tablet is selling quickly
At $120 off, the sleek Pixel Tablet is selling quickly
Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings Apple Intelligence feature to Galaxy S25 Ultra
Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings Apple Intelligence feature to Galaxy S25 Ultra
Galaxy S25 Ultra full leaked specs sheet surfaces, same old same old?
Galaxy S25 Ultra full leaked specs sheet surfaces, same old same old?
OnePlus Open 2 renders show what’s new and what’s staying the same
OnePlus Open 2 renders show what’s new and what’s staying the same
End the year with style and score the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a great price
End the year with style and score the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a great price
Samsung Foundry once again loses Snapdragon bid to the obvious choice
Samsung Foundry once again loses Snapdragon bid to the obvious choice
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless