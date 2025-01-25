Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a sweet $401 discount, making it an even bigger bargain
We recently shared that Samsung's clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, is available at a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans. However, if you're in the market for a book-like foldable, you'll be pleased to learn that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also heavily discounted right now.
We agree that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still far from affordable, even at its current discounted price. However, this is one of the best phones on the market right now and brings a lot to the table.
Of course, a phone of this caliber should also have incredible cameras. That's why the 50 MP main snapper on board takes photos with rich colors and lots of detail. It can also capture videos in 8K.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the 256GB version of Samsung's foldable powerhouse at a 21% discount, slashing a whopping $401 off the phone's price. This means you can grab it for just under $1,500, down from around $1,900.
With a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it offers incredible performance, allowing you to multitask with plenty of apps or play heavy games without a hitch. It also features a vibrant 7.6-inch inner AMOLED screen with a 2160 x 1856 resolution, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support, delivering a mesmerizing viewing experience.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is worth going for, despite being on the expensive side. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and grab your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a massive discount now!
