Test your Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 knowledge with our Samsung quiz. Also: excellent Samsung deals inside!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the name of the first Samsung foldable?</h3><ul><li>Samsung Galaxy Fold</li><li>Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 1</li><li>Samsung Galaxy Notepad</li><li>Samsung Galaxy Phablet</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Can you use any S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold?</h3><ul><li>Yes, even S Pens from the tablets will work</li><li>Yes, but only S Pens from Galaxy Note devices</li><li>Yes, but only S Pens from the Galaxy Tab devices</li><li>No, you need a Fold edition or an S Pen Pro model</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When did the Galaxy Z Flip 2 launch?</h3><ul><li>2020</li><li>There was no Galaxy Z Flip 2</li><li>2021</li><li>2021, but only in some markets</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the Galaxy Z Fold 5's camera comparable to?</h3><p><p>Specs-wise, what is the Z Fold 5's camera closest to?</p></p><ul><li>It's the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra</li><li>It's comparable to the Galaxy S21 FE's camera</li><li>It's the exact same camera as on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.</li><li>It's the same as the Galaxy S23 camera</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The external screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can run any app</h3><ul><li>Correct</li><li>It can only run widgets that have been made for it</li><li>It can run any app if you have Good Lock</li><li>No, it only shows notifications</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many folds can the Z Flip 5 hinge withsdant?</h3><p><p>Durability is a concern, but Samsung claims that the Z Flip 5 can last up to how many fold/unfold cycles?</p></p><ul><li>800</li><li>1,000,000</li><li>200,000</li><li>122,000</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 water-resistant?</h3><ul><li>Yes, they have IPX8 rating</li><li>No, that's impossible</li><li>Only the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is water-resistant</li><li>Only the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is water-resistant</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What's the refresh rate of the Galaxy Z Fold 5's screens?</h3><ul><li>The internal screen has 120 Hz, cover screen is 60 Hz</li><li>Both screens are 120 Hz</li><li>Both screens are 60 Hz</li><li>External screen is 90 Hz, internal screen is 120 Hz</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What do you need to activate Samsung DeX on the Z Fold 5?</h3><ul><li>Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not support DeX</li><li>A DeX Station accessory</li><li>A special monitor that supports DeX</li><li>Only a USB C cable that hooks up to a monitor on the other side</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many software updates are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 going to get?</h3><ul><li>4 years of Android updates, 5 years of security patches</li><li>3 years of Android updates, 5 years of security patches</li><li>3 years of software support overall</li><li>No guaranteed updates</li></ul></section>