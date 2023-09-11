Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Upcoming event
Apple iPhone 15 event – here's what to expect!
Sep 12, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Test your Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 knowledge with our Samsung quiz. Also: excellent Samsung deals inside!

Samsung
@press4k
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Test your Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 knowledge with our Samsung quiz. Also: excellent Samsung deals insid

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer


It has now been a good months plus change since Samsung unleashed its latest and greatest foldable phones — the booklet-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the compact clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5. And the launch celebration is still ongoing with awesome deals on both models — with enhanced trade-in credit and free storage upgrades for both!

Discover Samsung week is on now: get $1,200 enhanced trade-in!


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, free storage upgrade

With a free storage upgrade and an enhanced trade-in that will net you up to $1,200 off, now is a great time to try out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5!
$1200 off (67%) Trade-in
$599 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, trade-in for $600 off

By trading in an eligible device, you can have a brand-new Z Flip 5 for $600 off. That brings its price down to $399.99 for the 256 GB model and $519.99 for the 512 GB upgrade!
$600 off (60%) Trade-in
$399 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Browse all Discover Samsung deals


Also, it's worth shopping from Samsung.com if you want to get your hands on those exclusive colors, just so you can sprinkle some extra "special" on an already special phone!

Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $400! Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $600!


With a $600 off on the Z Flip 5 if you trade in a device in good condition, you can get the high-tech clamshell with huge cover screen for just $399. That's for the 256 GB storage variant, but if you decide to part with an extra $120, you can upgrade to the 512 GB model easily — and that amount of storage is definitely going to last you a long, long time. It's also UFS 4.0, which is blazing fast!

Some colors of the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with a straight-up free storage upgrade, too, and you can get up to $1200 off on it if you trade your old Z Fold 4 or S23 Ultra. If you have an older model, it's still worth checking how much Samsung will give you for it as the enhanced trade-in program is quite generous!

Test your Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip knowledge!


To celebrate the new Samsung foldables, we decided to test our geekdom! Check out the quiz below and brush up on some details about the Z Flip and Z Fold. Learn something or gain bragging rights!



Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 come with exclusive colors and bundle deals only at Samsung!


As we mentioned above, Samsung.com has some generous Z Flip 5 deals and Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals, but it also has exclusive colors for the sizzling new models. We really loved the Blue color when we had our hands-on time with the devices:



  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung-exclusive colors: Yellow, Blue, Green, Gray, and Graphite
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung-exclusive colors: Blue, Gray

To top it off, the 1 TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also only available from Samsung.com, so powerusers know where to shop. No worries, you can grab a model that's tied to your favorite carrier from the Samsung store as well.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 bundle offers



If you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 from Samsung.com now, you can get extra Galaxy Tab S9 deals or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals. It will net you 30% off a package with select Galaxy Tab S9 models, or 25% off one with the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which resurrected the good old rotating bezel, which has been a user favorite for years now.

Additionally, you can find extra specialized offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6, or Tab S9 for students, military, or first responders. Check out the Samsung store by clicking on the offer links!

Buy Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Samsung at up to $1120 down!

For a limited time following the Galaxy Z Fold 5 release, Samsung gives you a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit. That includes the 512GB Z Fold 5 version which you can essentially buy for less than the price of the Z Flip 5!
$1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift
$799 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $400 in exclusive colors at Samsung!

Upon the Galaxy Z Flip 5 release, Samsung ushers in a deal that lets you have its huge Flex Screen for just $399.99 with a trade of your aging Z Flip 3! Moreover, the Z Flip 5 deal now includes a top-shelf 512GB version which can be had for only $120 more!
$399 99
$999 99
Expired


Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless