Test your Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 knowledge with our Samsung quiz. Also: excellent Samsung deals inside!

By trading in an eligible device, you can have a brand-new Z Flip 5 for $600 off. That brings its price down to $399.99 for the 256 GB model and $519.99 for the 512 GB upgrade!

With a free storage upgrade and an enhanced trade-in that will net you up to $1,200 off, now is a great time to try out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5!

Also, it's worth shopping from Samsung.com if you want to get your hands on those exclusive colors, just so you can sprinkle some extra "special" on an already special phone!

Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $400! Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $600!

With a $600 off on the Z Flip 5 if you trade in a device in good condition, you can get the high-tech clamshell with huge cover screen for just $399. That's for the 256 GB storage variant, but if you decide to part with an extra $120, you can upgrade to the 512 GB model easily — and that amount of storage is definitely going to last you a long, long time. It's also UFS 4.0, which is blazing fast!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with a straight-up free storage upgrade , too, and you can get up to $1200 off on it if you trade your old Some colors of the excellent, too, and you can get up to $1200 off on it if you trade your old Z Fold 4 or S23 Ultra . If you have an older model, it's still worth checking how much Samsung will give you for it as the enhanced trade-in program is quite generous!





Test your Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip knowledge!





To celebrate the new Samsung foldables, we decided to test our geekdom! Check out the quiz below and brush up on some details about the Z Flip and Z Fold. Learn something or gain bragging rights!





What was the name of the first Samsung foldable? Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 1

Samsung Galaxy Notepad

Samsung Galaxy Phablet Can you use any S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold? Yes, even S Pens from the tablets will work

Yes, but only S Pens from Galaxy Note devices

Yes, but only S Pens from the Galaxy Tab devices

No, you need a Fold edition or an S Pen Pro model When did the Galaxy Z Flip 2 launch? 2020

There was no Galaxy Z Flip 2

2021

2021, but only in some markets What is the Galaxy Z Fold 5's camera comparable to? Specs-wise, what is the Z Fold 5's camera closest to? It's the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra

It's comparable to the Galaxy S21 FE's camera

It's the exact same camera as on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

It's the same as the Galaxy S23 camera The external screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can run any app Correct

It can only run widgets that have been made for it

It can run any app if you have Good Lock

No, it only shows notifications How many folds can the Z Flip 5 hinge withsdant? Durability is a concern, but Samsung claims that the Z Flip 5 can last up to how many fold/unfold cycles? 800

1,000,000

200,000

122,000 Are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 water-resistant? Yes, they have IPX8 rating

No, that's impossible

Only the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is water-resistant

Only the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is water-resistant What's the refresh rate of the Galaxy Z Fold 5's screens? The internal screen has 120 Hz, cover screen is 60 Hz

Both screens are 120 Hz

Both screens are 60 Hz

External screen is 90 Hz, internal screen is 120 Hz What do you need to activate Samsung DeX on the Z Fold 5? Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not support DeX

A DeX Station accessory

A special monitor that supports DeX

Only a USB C cable that hooks up to a monitor on the other side How many software updates are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 going to get? 4 years of Android updates, 5 years of security patches

3 years of Android updates, 5 years of security patches

3 years of software support overall

No guaranteed updates







Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 come with exclusive colors and bundle deals only at Samsung!









Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung-exclusive colors: Yellow, Blue, Green, Gray, and Graphite

Samsung-exclusive colors: Yellow, Blue, Green, Gray, and Graphite Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung-exclusive colors: Blue, Gray





To top it off, the 1 TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also only available from Samsung.com, so powerusers know where to shop. No worries, you can grab a model that's tied to your favorite carrier from the Samsung store as well.





Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 bundle offers





Up to 30% off a Galaxy Tab S9

25% off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $99