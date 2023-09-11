Test your Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 knowledge with our Samsung quiz. Also: excellent Samsung deals inside!
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer
It has now been a good months plus change since Samsung unleashed its latest and greatest foldable phones — the booklet-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the compact clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5. And the launch celebration is still ongoing with awesome deals on both models — with enhanced trade-in credit and free storage upgrades for both!
Also, it's worth shopping from Samsung.com if you want to get your hands on those exclusive colors, just so you can sprinkle some extra "special" on an already special phone!
With a $600 off on the Z Flip 5 if you trade in a device in good condition, you can get the high-tech clamshell with huge cover screen for just $399. That's for the 256 GB storage variant, but if you decide to part with an extra $120, you can upgrade to the 512 GB model easily — and that amount of storage is definitely going to last you a long, long time. It's also UFS 4.0, which is blazing fast!
Some colors of the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with a straight-up free storage upgrade, too, and you can get up to $1200 off on it if you trade your old Z Fold 4 or S23 Ultra. If you have an older model, it's still worth checking how much Samsung will give you for it as the enhanced trade-in program is quite generous!
Test your Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip knowledge!
To celebrate the new Samsung foldables, we decided to test our geekdom! Check out the quiz below and brush up on some details about the Z Flip and Z Fold. Learn something or gain bragging rights!
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 come with exclusive colors and bundle deals only at Samsung!
As we mentioned above, Samsung.com has some generous Z Flip 5 deals and Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals, but it also has exclusive colors for the sizzling new models. We really loved the Blue color when we had our hands-on time with the devices:
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung-exclusive colors: Yellow, Blue, Green, Gray, and Graphite
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung-exclusive colors: Blue, Gray
To top it off, the 1 TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also only available from Samsung.com, so powerusers know where to shop. No worries, you can grab a model that's tied to your favorite carrier from the Samsung store as well.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 bundle offers
- Up to 30% off a Galaxy Tab S9
- 25% off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
- Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $99
If you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 from Samsung.com now, you can get extra Galaxy Tab S9 deals or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals. It will net you 30% off a package with select Galaxy Tab S9 models, or 25% off one with the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which resurrected the good old rotating bezel, which has been a user favorite for years now.
Additionally, you can find extra specialized offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6, or Tab S9 for students, military, or first responders. Check out the Samsung store by clicking on the offer links!
