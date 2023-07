Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are finally getting good - or at least noticeably better than their predecessors.





The truth is that Samsung’s foldables are no longer the sole competitors in the international folding phone world , and 2023 might prove to be a turning point for the South Korean company , but also for those looking to buy a folding phone. Samsung’s “slow innovation” days better be over soon, because the competition is coming in hot!





I’m struggling to get properly impressed by Samsung’s “monumental achievement”.









Speaking of important upgrades, judging by the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs, this one’s also getting lighter (253g) compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (263g), which itself was lighter than the Fold 3 (271g), which (you guessed it) was lighter than the Fold 2 (282g). This reveals another pattern - Samsung’s foldables are indeed getting lighter (and that’s great) but they don’t seem to be on a particularly effective weight loss diet. At least not when you look at the incredible progress made by competing foldables...



Huawei’s first inner folding phone, the Huawei Mate X2, weighed a whopping 295g, but the upgraded Huawei Mate X3 smashed all records by dropping that weight to 239g, making it the lightest folding phone on the market; the Mate X3 is lighter than an iPhone 14 Pro Max thanks to a 56g weight reduction, which is the current record in a single upgrade cycle

Xiaomi’s first foldable, the Xiaomi Mix Fold arrived as the heaviest device of its kind, at 317g, but Xiaomi redeemed itself big time with the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which weighs only 262g - that's 44g less than the previous Xiaomi Mix Fold





Slow innovation on Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be met by fierce competition from Google, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei: The wake-up call Samsung always needed?





If you’re wondering why, it’s pretty simple - Samsung’s foldables don’t have the OS advantage iPhone has, which is exactly why Apple’s been able to get away with “slow innovation” for ages. However, while there isn’t another phone (apart from the iPhone) that runs iOS, there are going to be several (great) alternatives to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 from other phone-makers in 2023.



With phones like the Motorola Razr+, Google Pixel Fold, and the upcoming (international variants) of the OnePlus V Fold and Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 on the way, Samsung's lazy approach to upgrades will have to change - at least if the company wants to remain competitive. Of course, (if it happened) that'd be awesome for those looking to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is already rumored to see the biggest shift in design since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (the rumors suggest a change in display aspect ratio).





Samsung's slow innovation isn't helping folding phones go mainstream









But how does that make it up to those who bought a Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, or a Galaxy Z Flip 3? Or in other words, the foldables from Samsung’s period of “slow, Apple style innovation”? For instance, many tech enthusiasts believe people should skip the Fold 5 and wait for the Fold 6, and while I can’t say whether I agree/disagree just yet, I know I’d be pretty bummed to see a gapless Galaxy Z Fold 5 and a Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a massive cover screen if I had just bought a Fold 4/Flip 4.







And if you needed a more practical piece of advice, if I'm on the market for a foldable phone, I'd keep my eyes peeled for the OnePlus V Fold, which (according to early rumors) might actually be the most impressive foldable since Huawei's Mate X3, which is the current leader in terms of foldable hardware.





As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5… Well, Samsung has ensured its foldables are ageing like fine wine . In other words, they might (finally) get better but some people will prefer something... stronger. Like rum. Or whiskey. I don't know - I'm not a drinker.

As far as the tablet-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5 is concerned, leaks and renders indicate that the 5th gen Samsung Fold will be the first one able to close shut (without leaving a gap) thanks to an upgraded hinge mechanism, which should (on theory) also make the crease in the middle of the interior display less noticeable than that on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. On the other hand, the biggest upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a new 3.4-inch cover display, which should be large enough to let you use the clamshell foldable without even opening it (for example, for Google Maps navigation). For example, Huawei's very first Mate X foldable (2020) was already able to close shut without leaving a gap, and the same applies to Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Google's first tablet-style foldables. The gapless closing mechanism isn't only aesthetically pleasing but also very important for durability as it makes sure random objects like keys, coins, dust, and other small particles won't get caught between the internal display and break it.