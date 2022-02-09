 Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 users on T-Mobile are experiencing connectivity issues after recent updates - PhoneArena

Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 users on T-Mobile are experiencing connectivity issues after recent updates

Iskra Petrova
By
Some T-Mobile Z Fold 3 users are experiencing connectivity issues after recent updates
A new OS update doesn't come without bugs, it seems. Recently, T-Mobile sent out Android 12 updates to Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 owners, and now, 9to5Google reports that some Galaxy Z Fold 3 users have had issues with internet connectivity on T-Mobile after the latest security patches.

Z Fold 3 on T-Mobile is suffering network connectivity issues


Reports from Reddit indicate that owners of the gorgeous foldable phone by Samsung are losing cell signal on T-Mobile following updates to Android 12 and subsequent security patches. The issue can cut the phone off from texts and calls, and it seems it is currently happening primarily with T-Mo.

The root cause of the issue is not known yet, but it seems that some hardware issues could be involved. So far, T-Mobile has indicated a small number of customers are affected by the issue and it is being investigated.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile (according to a memo sent to employees) should direct customers to local retail stores for support and/or a device exchange. This pretty much means that affected customers are to possibly get a replacement unit.

According to public reports on the issue, a hardware replacement fixes the problem. There is also a temporary fix that might work for some: putting the phone in airplane mode then switching back. So far, there doesn't seem to be a permanent fix yet.

Are you experiencing connectivity issues with your Z Fold 3? Tell us in the comments!

FEATURED VIDEO

