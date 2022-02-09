Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 users on T-Mobile are experiencing connectivity issues after recent updates

Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 users on T-Mobile are experiencing connectivity issues after recent updates0
Reports from Reddit indicate that owners of the gorgeous foldable phone by Samsung are losing cell signal on T-Mobile following updates to Android 12 and subsequent security patches. The issue can cut the phone off from texts and calls, and it seems it is currently happening primarily with T-Mo.
The root cause of the issue is not known yet, but it seems that some hardware issues could be involved. So far, T-Mobile has indicated a small number of customers are affected by the issue and it is being investigated.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile (according to a memo sent to employees) should direct customers to local retail stores for support and/or a device exchange. This pretty much means that affected customers are to possibly get a replacement unit.
According to public reports on the issue, a hardware replacement fixes the problem. There is also a temporary fix that might work for some: putting the phone in airplane mode then switching back. So far, there doesn't seem to be a permanent fix yet.
