Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6: Are they waterproof?

They're finally official – Samsung's 2024 foldable phones – the compact and trendy Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the productivity-focused, tablet-sized Galaxy Z Fold 6.

And with their official announcement and specs out, we can finally clue you in on whether they're more durable than ever, in terms of dust and water resistance, despite their seemingly fragile folding displays.

Are the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 water resistant?


Both 2024 folding phones from Samsung have an IP48 rating, which in terms of water resistance means they've been tested to survive submersion under up to 1.5 meters of freshwater, for up to 30 minutes.

While this is good news, Samsung notes that the phones' water resistance may lessen as they age, due to normal wear and tear, so basically – their water resistance is not permanent.

Nor is it advisable to test it. Like their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are not recommended for use at the beach or around the pool. The test above didn't include saltwater, which can be far more damaging to tech like this.

We'd recommend keeping your expensive foldables as safe as possible, as they're still more complicated and fragile than the average slab phone. Light rain should be fine, but anything beyond that – try to avoid, just to be safe.

Are the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 dust resistant?


Unlike their predecessors, which had the water resistance-exclusive IPX8 rating, the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 have an IP48 rating, which includes dust resistance too.

While Samsung doesn't go into any detail on how the foldables were tested to resist dust, the first digit of their IP48 rating suggests that they can withstand solid particles over 1mm in size.

So smaller particles, such as sand, can still get into them and potentially cause damage.

As mentioned earlier, it's best to keep your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe, away from the beach, and away from rough conditions. Keep your pockets clean, and you should be fine.

It's always nice to see dust resistance of any kind on a foldable, so their new IP48 rating is still a bit more peace of mind than before.

What do I do if I drop my Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6 in the sea or pool?


To be safe, if possible – turn off your device first and foremost. To do that, press and hold the volume down and side key simultaneously for about 4 seconds, until the screen shuts off.

Use a dry towel or a clean cloth to carefully remove moisture from the device, and be particularly careful with the folding screen, as to not scratch it by putting too much pressure on it.

Let the phone dry, and try turning it back on. If the foldable wasn't submerged for too long, especially under seawater, it would hopefully turn back on with minimal, if any damage, courtesy of its IP48 water resistance rating.
