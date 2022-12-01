Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally bring some long-awaited display upgrades in 2023

Samsung
1
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally bring some long-awaited display upgrades in 2023
We have plenty of time until Samsung releases its next foldable phones, which if the company stays true to its schedule so far, are expected to arrive sometime between August and September of 2023.

Even now, though, we are starting to see some hints at what the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 might bring to the foldable frontier. More specifically, new information has come to light related to both the outside and inside screens of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

According to display analyst and leaker Ross Young, who has a reasonably good track record when it comes to predictions, Samsung’s smaller and more affordable Z Flip line will come with a larger 3-inch cover display (via TomsGuide). This is no small jump when we compare it to the 1.9-inch one on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Keep in mind, though, that you should always take rumors, especially ones that are so early, with a grain of salt. Young might be a professional, but he also predicted the same outer display upgrade for the Z Flip 4 and it did not turn out to be true. Nevertheless, that shouldn’t discourage you if you are excited about the potential of such an improvement, as Samsung might have postponed it for 2023.

What Samsung would do with this alleged increased display of real estate is unclear, but at the very least the information that’s being presented on it would be much more clear to read. That being said, we fully expect Samsung to make use of this upgrade and implement new features with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make it more appealing.

As for the improvement with the inner display, it is not as obvious. In fact, the upgrade would be to the Z Flip’s hinge mechanism, which Young claims would make the infamous crease less visible compared to previous generations.

Additionally, If we were to take some of the rumors that have been circulating about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and apply them to the Z Flip 5, we could also speculate that the body of Samsung’s more budget-friendly foldable will be lighter than it’s been with previous iterations. There is also some slight possibility for an upgrade to the camera system, but that one is more wishful thinking than a well-based prediction at this stage.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally bring some long-awaited display upgrades in 2023
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally bring some long-awaited display upgrades in 2023
Google Wallet to roll out ID and Driver's License support in selected states
Google Wallet to roll out ID and Driver's License support in selected states
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 launches amazing giveaways for Christmas
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 launches amazing giveaways for Christmas
Xiaomi reschedules the launch event for the Mi 13 series, but the reason and new date are unclear
Xiaomi reschedules the launch event for the Mi 13 series, but the reason and new date are unclear
Stadia hardware refunds to start rolling out in the next two weeks
Stadia hardware refunds to start rolling out in the next two weeks
Freshly leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro surface revealing new design
Freshly leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro surface revealing new design

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless