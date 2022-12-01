The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally bring some long-awaited display upgrades in 2023
We have plenty of time until Samsung releases its next foldable phones, which if the company stays true to its schedule so far, are expected to arrive sometime between August and September of 2023.
Even now, though, we are starting to see some hints at what the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 might bring to the foldable frontier. More specifically, new information has come to light related to both the outside and inside screens of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Keep in mind, though, that you should always take rumors, especially ones that are so early, with a grain of salt. Young might be a professional, but he also predicted the same outer display upgrade for the Z Flip 4 and it did not turn out to be true. Nevertheless, that shouldn’t discourage you if you are excited about the potential of such an improvement, as Samsung might have postponed it for 2023.
As for the improvement with the inner display, it is not as obvious. In fact, the upgrade would be to the Z Flip’s hinge mechanism, which Young claims would make the infamous crease less visible compared to previous generations.
Additionally, If we were to take some of the rumors that have been circulating about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and apply them to the Z Flip 5, we could also speculate that the body of Samsung’s more budget-friendly foldable will be lighter than it’s been with previous iterations. There is also some slight possibility for an upgrade to the camera system, but that one is more wishful thinking than a well-based prediction at this stage.
According to display analyst and leaker Ross Young, who has a reasonably good track record when it comes to predictions, Samsung’s smaller and more affordable Z Flip line will come with a larger 3-inch cover display (via TomsGuide). This is no small jump when we compare it to the 1.9-inch one on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
What Samsung would do with this alleged increased display of real estate is unclear, but at the very least the information that’s being presented on it would be much more clear to read. That being said, we fully expect Samsung to make use of this upgrade and implement new features with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make it more appealing.
