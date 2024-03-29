Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The sleek Galaxy Z Flip 5 is up for grabs at a gorgeous discount on Amazon

By
Samsung Deals
Foldable phones may not be mainstream, but that does not mean they are not as awesome as their non-foldable cousins. Their biggest problem, however, is that they are quite expensive, putting off many people who want to experience what it is to live the foldable lifestyle.

The good news is that you can usually find lovely deals on foldable phones. Like this one.

At the moment, Samsung's clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, is on sale at a gorgeous $150 discount on Amazon. This means you'll get it for 15% off its price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal today!

Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

Get the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on Amazon and save $150. The phone has great performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain right now. Act fast and score sweet savings today!
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note that this bad boy was discounted by 20% a few weeks ago, allowing you to save $200. Now the markdown has fallen to 15%. Therefore, we suggest you get one now before the sweet price cut drops even more!

With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts the necessary firepower to deal with anything you throw its way. So, don't let its delicate look fool you; this handsome fella can throw a punch. It can also take gorgeous photos and record videos at up to 4K at 60fps, so you'll be rocking those red hearts on Insta as well.

Another cool feature is its larger cover display, offering the convenience of using apps like Google Maps, Netflix, and YouTube without the need to unfold the phone.

Packing top-tier performance, great cameras, a fancy look, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is great value for money. Therefore, we suggest you stop wasting time and get one at a discounted price by tapping the deal button in this article while the offer is still available.
