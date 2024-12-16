Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Crashing to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch

Aside from the clearly inspired Apple Watch Ultra design and naming scheme, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a solid multisport smartwatch made for the active. Boasting a titanium case and a sapphire crystal glass display, it can survive every adventure. And with up to three days of usage on a single charge, it delivers a superb — for a Galaxy Watch — battery life, making it the perfect companion for every outdoor enthusiast in Samsung's ecosystem.

But this uber-premium smartwatch has one thing that may stop a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle from purchasing it, and that is its price. Yep, with a price tag of around $650, Samsung's latest smartwatch for outdoor aficionados is definitely a hard pill to swallow. Fortunately, a third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a $221 discount on this bad boy in Gray color, bringing it down to a new all-time low price.

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Gray: Save $221 on Amazon!

Grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra is at a new all-time low price and save $221. The watch is loaded with features and boasts incredible durability, including a titanium body and a sapphire crystal display. Act fast and save now while the offer is still up for grabs!
$221 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to this massive price cut, you now have the unmissable opportunity to score one of the best smartwatches on the market for south of $430. Even better! If you place your order now, you should receive your fancy timepiece before the holidays, making it an incredible Christmas present for a loved one or yourself.

In addition to being made of premium materials, our friend also boasts IP68 and 10ATM ratings, meaning it can survive water submersion of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. Additionally, it can withstand a dive of up to 328 feet (100 meters) for as long as 10 minutes.

What's more, it boasts every single health-tracking feature a smartwatch of this caliber should come with, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection. It can also measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

So, with incredible durability, a plethora of features, and a price tag that's more affordable than ever, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is definitely worth going for. Therefore, don't wait and save on one now!
