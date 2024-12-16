Crashing to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Aside from the clearly inspired Apple Watch Ultra design and naming scheme, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a solid multisport smartwatch made for the active. Boasting a titanium case and a sapphire crystal glass display, it can survive every adventure. And with up to three days of usage on a single charge, it delivers a superb — for a Galaxy Watch — battery life, making it the perfect companion for every outdoor enthusiast in Samsung's ecosystem.
Thanks to this massive price cut, you now have the unmissable opportunity to score one of the best smartwatches on the market for south of $430. Even better! If you place your order now, you should receive your fancy timepiece before the holidays, making it an incredible Christmas present for a loved one or yourself.
In addition to being made of premium materials, our friend also boasts IP68 and 10ATM ratings, meaning it can survive water submersion of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. Additionally, it can withstand a dive of up to 328 feet (100 meters) for as long as 10 minutes.
So, with incredible durability, a plethora of features, and a price tag that's more affordable than ever, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is definitely worth going for. Therefore, don't wait and save on one now!
But this uber-premium smartwatch has one thing that may stop a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle from purchasing it, and that is its price. Yep, with a price tag of around $650, Samsung's latest smartwatch for outdoor aficionados is definitely a hard pill to swallow. Fortunately, a third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a $221 discount on this bad boy in Gray color, bringing it down to a new all-time low price.
What's more, it boasts every single health-tracking feature a smartwatch of this caliber should come with, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection. It can also measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.
