Beating Samsung's discount, the Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to an even cheaper price on Amazon

As we recently shared, Samsung is offering a massive $230 discount on all Galaxy Watch Ultra models right now, and all you need to do is choose the option to buy without a trade-in. It looks like a third-party seller on Amazon has noticed this deal as well and has decided to surpass it, giving bargain hunters the chance to grab the best Galaxy Watch on the market for an even lower price.

How much lower? Well, the option in Titanium Silver is available at a 36% price cut, letting you save about $235. Thanks to this markdown, you can score a unit for south of $416. And while the third-party seller also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if there is something wrong with your purchase.

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Silver: Save $235 on Amazon!

$235 off (36%)
Get the Galaxy Watch Ultra on Amazon and save $235. This rugged smartwatch is built to last and loaded with features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition tool. Don't miss out—grab yours at an unbeatable price today!
Buy at Amazon


As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra itself, Samsung designed it to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and even Garmin's rugged multisport smartwatches. This means it packs an insane durability, boasting a case made of titanium and a scratch-resistant display made of sapphire crystal glass.

Additionally, the watch is IP68 and 10ATM certified, offering full protection against dust particles and the ability to withstand water submersion up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. It can also handle dives of up to 328 feet (100 meters) for up to 10 minutes.

Unlike most Galaxy Watches, which require charging every night, this fella boasts a huge 590mAh battery and delivers up to two days of usage with all-day wear, heart rate tracking enabled, and the always-on display feature disabled.

On top of its durability, it's also packed with every health-tracking functionality you expect to find on a premium Samsung smartwatch, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition feature.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an incredible timepiece that's worth every penny. So, don't miss out—save big on one while the offer lasts!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

