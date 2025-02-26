Beating Samsung's discount, the Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to an even cheaper price on Amazon
As we recently shared, Samsung is offering a massive $230 discount on all Galaxy Watch Ultra models right now, and all you need to do is choose the option to buy without a trade-in. It looks like a third-party seller on Amazon has noticed this deal as well and has decided to surpass it, giving bargain hunters the chance to grab the best Galaxy Watch on the market for an even lower price.
As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra itself, Samsung designed it to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and even Garmin's rugged multisport smartwatches. This means it packs an insane durability, boasting a case made of titanium and a scratch-resistant display made of sapphire crystal glass.
Unlike most Galaxy Watches, which require charging every night, this fella boasts a huge 590mAh battery and delivers up to two days of usage with all-day wear, heart rate tracking enabled, and the always-on display feature disabled.
On top of its durability, it's also packed with every health-tracking functionality you expect to find on a premium Samsung smartwatch, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition feature.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an incredible timepiece that's worth every penny. So, don't miss out—save big on one while the offer lasts!
How much lower? Well, the option in Titanium Silver is available at a 36% price cut, letting you save about $235. Thanks to this markdown, you can score a unit for south of $416. And while the third-party seller also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if there is something wrong with your purchase.
