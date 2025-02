Beating Samsung's discount, the Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to an even cheaper price on Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Silver: Save $235 on Amazon! $235 off (36%) Get the Galaxy Watch Ultra on Amazon and save $235. This rugged smartwatch is built to last and loaded with features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition tool. Don't miss out—grab yours at an unbeatable price today! Buy at Amazon



As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra itself,



Unlike most Galaxy Watches, which require charging every night, this fella boasts a huge 590mAh battery and delivers up to two days of usage with all-day wear, heart rate tracking enabled, and the always-on display feature disabled.



On top of its durability, it's also packed with every health-tracking functionality you expect to find on a premium Samsung smartwatch, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition feature.



As we recently shared, Samsung is offering a massive $230 discount on all Galaxy Watch Ultra models right now, and all you need to do is choose the option to buy without a trade-in. It looks like a third-party seller on Amazon has noticed this deal as well and has decided to surpass it, giving bargain hunters the chance to grab the best Galaxy Watch on the market for an even lower price.How much lower? Well, the option in Titanium Silver is available at a 36% price cut, letting you save about $235. Thanks to this markdown, you can score a unit for south of $416. And while the third-party seller also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if there is something wrong with your purchase.