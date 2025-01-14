Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon

Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
A person holding a Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Every opportunity to get the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a heavily discounted price is welcomed. After all, the toughest Samsung watch on the market comes with one hefty price tag of around $650, and you definitely want to snag one with a great deal.

Well, Lady Luck is giving you another chance to save big on the best Galaxy Watch for outdoor aficionados, as this handsome fella is discounted by 35% on Amazon. Such a markdown means you can save around $226 and score one for just under $425. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this smartwatch.

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Gray: Now $226 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra at one of its lowest prices and save $226. The watch offers incredible durability and is packed with features. The discount has been available for a few weeks, so act fast and save before it’s gone.
$226 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


Since this offer has been available for a while, we encourage you to act quickly and pull the trigger now, as it might expire soon. And don't worry! The discount may not come directly from Amazon, but the retailer is handling the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to request a refund.

As for the watch itself, it's one tough cookie. With a titanium case and a sapphire crystal display, it delivers exceptional durability. It also features IP68 and 10ATM ratings, allowing it to withstand submersion in water up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. Plus, it can handle dives up to 328 feet (100 meters) for 10 minutes. All of this is complemented by a 590mAh battery, offering up to two days of battery life with all-day wear, heart rate monitoring on, and the always-on display off.

Being Samsung's current top-of-the-line smartwatch, it also sports all the health-tracking features a timepiece of this caliber should come with, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection. It also supports Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Watch Ultra may not be budget-friendly, but it certainly offers a lot in return So, don't wait! Save big on this incredible smartwatch today!
