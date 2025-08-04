$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

All-new Galaxy Watch 8 is definitely worth checking out after Samsung & Amazon’s latest offers

The watch is loaded with features, has a premium feel and design, and is the best choice if you want one of the latest Samsung smartwatches without overspending.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 8.
If you're a Samsung fan looking for a new smartwatch and aren't into extreme stuff like rock climbing, mountain biking, and so on, chances are you're eyeing either the Galaxy Watch 8 or the Galaxy Watch 8 ClassicSamsung's latest and greatest smartwatches for non-outdoor aficionados.

While the Classic model definitely looks fancy, you probably lean more towards the regular variant, especially if you want to spend as little as possible and don't go on gala evenings or business meetings all that often. And if the Galaxy Watch 8 is on your radar, now is a great time to act fast and get one on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Watch 8: Save up to $200 with trade-in!

$149 99
$349 99
$200 off (57%)
Trade in an eligible device to save up to $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8. Bundle it with a pair of Galaxy Buds to save on the add-on as well. In case you don't have a device to trade, you can still save $50, which goes as an extra discount toward the Galaxy Buds. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 8: Score a $50 Promotional Credit

While the Galaxy Watch 8 isn’t discounted on Amazon, you can score a $50 promotional credit with your purchase by redeeming promo code APSUE5MBXB6Y. You can use the $50 credit to get something else on the platform for free.
Buy at Amazon


By trading in an eligible device, you can shave up to a whopping $200 off this bad boy's price. You can also bundle it with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and score a sweet discount on the earphones as well. But even if you don't have a device to trade, you can still score $50 in the form of Samsung Instant Credit, which translates to the earbuds, lowering their price even further.

So, we'd say this deal is perfect if you want to upgrade your wrist game and your listening experience for less. Alternatively, you can get a Galaxy Watch 8 on Amazon, where you can claim a $50 promotional credit to use toward something else on the platform. So while the watch isn't discounted, you can still score some savings by getting it from there.

Whichever deal you choose, we don't believe you'll have any buyer's remorse. We reviewed Samsung's latest timepiece, and we must say we were quite pleased by how sleek it looks and how lightweight and slim it feels. Of course, it's more than just a pretty face, as it's loaded with features and boasts all the functionalities you'd expect from a wearable like this.

An interesting feature is the new vascular load tracking, which allows the watch to monitor the pressure your arteries are experiencing over time. There's also a new running coach functionality, which turns your Galaxy Watch 8 into exactly that — a coach that builds a plan to help you reach your running goals. On top of that, you also get all the standard bells and whistles Wear OS offers, including fast and easy access to the Google Play Store, where you can download third-party apps.

Recommended Stories
All in all, the Galaxy Watch 8 is definitely worth getting. In fact, its only downside is probably the fact that it delivers just a day to a day and a half of battery life. Still, that's completely normal for a smartwatch like this, and we believe it's something you can get used to, especially since the pros outweigh the cons. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, too, act fast and save while you can!

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 4

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless