All-new Galaxy Watch 8 is definitely worth checking out after Samsung & Amazon’s latest offers
The watch is loaded with features, has a premium feel and design, and is the best choice if you want one of the latest Samsung smartwatches without overspending.
If you're a Samsung fan looking for a new smartwatch and aren't into extreme stuff like rock climbing, mountain biking, and so on, chances are you're eyeing either the Galaxy Watch 8 or the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatches for non-outdoor aficionados.
While the Classic model definitely looks fancy, you probably lean more towards the regular variant, especially if you want to spend as little as possible and don't go on gala evenings or business meetings all that often. And if the Galaxy Watch 8 is on your radar, now is a great time to act fast and get one on Samsung.com.
By trading in an eligible device, you can shave up to a whopping $200 off this bad boy's price. You can also bundle it with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and score a sweet discount on the earphones as well. But even if you don't have a device to trade, you can still score $50 in the form of Samsung Instant Credit, which translates to the earbuds, lowering their price even further.
So, we'd say this deal is perfect if you want to upgrade your wrist game and your listening experience for less. Alternatively, you can get a Galaxy Watch 8 on Amazon, where you can claim a $50 promotional credit to use toward something else on the platform. So while the watch isn't discounted, you can still score some savings by getting it from there.
An interesting feature is the new vascular load tracking, which allows the watch to monitor the pressure your arteries are experiencing over time. There's also a new running coach functionality, which turns your Galaxy Watch 8 into exactly that — a coach that builds a plan to help you reach your running goals. On top of that, you also get all the standard bells and whistles Wear OS offers, including fast and easy access to the Google Play Store, where you can download third-party apps.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch 8 is definitely worth getting. In fact, its only downside is probably the fact that it delivers just a day to a day and a half of battery life. Still, that's completely normal for a smartwatch like this, and we believe it's something you can get used to, especially since the pros outweigh the cons. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, too, act fast and save while you can!
Whichever deal you choose, we don't believe you'll have any buyer's remorse. We reviewed Samsung's latest timepiece, and we must say we were quite pleased by how sleek it looks and how lightweight and slim it feels. Of course, it's more than just a pretty face, as it's loaded with features and boasts all the functionalities you'd expect from a wearable like this.
