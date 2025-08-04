At $100 off, I'd seriously consider the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music if I were looking for running smartwatch
The smartwatch offers great value for money, so act fast and save while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There's this thing about smartwatches. Some people believe they are unnecessary and see no point in their existence, since they primarily serve as an extension of your smartphone. On the other hand, others think smartwatches are a must-have, especially for tech enthusiasts who care about living healthy and working out regularly.
While the offer comes from a third-party seller, Amazon handles the shipping. Plus, you'll be eligible to return the smartwatch within 30 days if something's wrong with it, so I don't think there's anything to worry about.
On top of that, it can track your sleep and offer guidance on how to improve the quality of your rest. And rest is extremely important for athletes and regular gym-goers.
Of course, it also comes with lifestyle features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and access to the Connect IQ store, where you can download third-party apps. And since this is the Music edition, you can download up to 500 songs from Amazon Music and Spotify directly onto your smartwatch.
For me, a dealbreaker would be the lack of a touchscreen display, as it makes navigating through menus a tad bit harder. However, I also can't deny how awesome it sounds that the watch has a battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.
Personally, I've always been in the latter group, as I find real value in owning a smartwatch, especially as a gym rat. And since I'm a bargain hunter too, I can't resist telling you about this deal that lets you save $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $300.
I also believe the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music offers great value for money at its current price. For instance, it's loaded with features and can give you valuable insights into your workouts and the state of your body. It can monitor your energy reserves and provide training plans that adapt to you.
So, if I were in the market for a feature-rich Garmin smartwatch, I'd probably be really tempted to grab this bad boy, even though I would have to use the buttons to navigate through the menus. That's why, if it fits the bill for you, I encourage you to act fast and save while you can!
