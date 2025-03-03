GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Feature-packed Galaxy Watch 7 is now selling at a dazzling discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing a Galaxy Watch 7.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches you can get right now. However, it's not exactly easy on the wallet, so snagging it at a discounted price is a must. If you've been eyeing this premium timepiece for a while and waiting for the price to drop, now is the time to act!

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth, Green): Save $85!

$85 off (28%)
The 40mm Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch 7 in Green is currently $85 off on Amazon. That means you can grab one for just under $215. The watch has a plethora of features, including dual-band GPS and sleep apnea detection. It also runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download plenty of apps directly onto it. It's a true bargain right now, so don’t hesitate—save today!
Buy at Amazon


You can currently grab the 40mm Bluetooth version of this bad boy for just under $215 on Amazon. Not too shabby, especially considering it typically costs around $300. So, by taking advantage of this offer, you'll save $81 and score a sweet 28% discount on a top-tier timepiece. And while the price cut is offered by a third-party seller, and they are also handling the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to return the wearable if there is something wrong with it. In other words, there's nothing to worry about.

We reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 upon release, and we were quite impressed. As a premium device, it's loaded with all the health-tracking features you'd expect. It offers sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and even delivers health insights and advice on improving your workouts powered by Galaxy AI. Plus, with Wear OS, it provides access to the Google Play Store, letting you download a plethora of apps directly onto your fancy smartwatch.

One thing we didn't like about it, though, is the battery life. During our testing, it barely lasted 24 hours on a single charge. According to reports, this is due to a software bug, which Samsung may have already fixed, so you might experience better battery life than we did.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 7 is worth every penny and is an even bigger bargain at its current price on Amazon. So act fast and score one for less now before the offer expires!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless