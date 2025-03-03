Feature-packed Galaxy Watch 7 is now selling at a dazzling discount

$85 off (28%)

The 40mm Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch 7 in Green is currently $85 off on Amazon. That means you can grab one for just under $215. The watch has a plethora of features, including dual-band GPS and sleep apnea detection. It also runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download plenty of apps directly onto it. It's a true bargain right now, so don’t hesitate—save today!