Available at a lovely discount, the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 7 offers even more value than usual
We recently reported on a sweet deal at Best Buy that lets you save a whopping 50% on the Galaxy Watch 6, making this feature-rich smartwatch an absolute steal. However, if you want to rock the latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 7 on your wrist, we suggest you focus on this promo right here.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet 21% discount on the 44mm Bluetooth version of Samsung's newest smartwatch. Thanks to this markdown, you can grab one in Silver for less than $263, saving you around $68. And while the discount doesn't come from Amazon, the retailer takes care of the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund. In other words, there is nothing to worry about.
As one of Samsung's latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 rarely gets hefty discounts. In fact, the biggest price cut we've seen on the 44mm Bluetooth model in Silver was $80 during the Christmas holidays. So, while the current markdown isn't the best, it's still pretty significant.
Of course, being a high-end smartwatch, our friend here offers quite a lot in return. It packs all the health-tracking features you expect to find on such a wearable, including sleep apnea detection functionality. It also boasts dual-band GPS and supports Samsung's fancy Galaxy AI, giving you personalized health tips and workout suggestions. What's more, the watch runs on Wear OS, so you'll also have access to tons of apps via the Google Play Store.
When we put the battery issue we experienced aside, the Galaxy Watch 7 definitely ranks among the best smartwatches on the market. So, if you're a Galaxy user looking to upgrade or just want a feature-rich smartwatch, act fast and get one with this deal now while you can!
One thing we didn't like about the Galaxy Watch 7 in our review is its battery life. During our time with the device, it barely lasted 24 hours between charges. Reports suggest a software bug was the cause, and Samsung may have already fixed it. We can't say for sure, though, so just keep that in mind.
