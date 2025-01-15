As a deal hunter, I'd snag the Galaxy Watch 6 at 50% off if I were in the market for a smartwatch

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Bluetooth): Save $150! The Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by 50% at Best Buy. This means you can snag one for just under $150 if you take advantage of this deal. In addition, you can save up to an extra $120 with a trade-in. The watch is full of features and is unmissable at its current price. So, act fast and save while the offer lasts! $150 off (50%) $149 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6

What's more, it runs on Wear OS, meaning you'll be able to download a plethora of apps directly on your fancy smartwatch. Not to mention, it supports functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone calls.To be honest, the only downside I can think of is its battery life. It can easily get you through the day on a single charge, but you'll likely have to charge it every night. That said, this is also a typical battery life for a regular Galaxy Watch, so I won't make a big fuss about it.Furthermore, that massive $150 discount that Best Buy is currently offering on the 40mm Bluetooth version of this bad boy, totally makes me forget about the not-that-great battery life.Yep, that's right! You now have the chance to save $150 on a brand-newand snag one for $149.99. That's a pretty awesome deal, considering that the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of this fella is about $300. On top of that, you can save up to an additional $120 with a trade-in.If I were in the market for a new Galaxy Watch, I would definitely take advantage of this offer. Therefore, I encourage you to act fast and snag awith this promo now, as this smartwatch is worth every penny, boasting plenty of features, a sleek look, and now an irresistible price.