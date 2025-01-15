As a deal hunter, I'd snag the Galaxy Watch 6 at 50% off if I were in the market for a smartwatch
As an elite deal hunter and a Samsung fan, I believe the Galaxy Watch 6 still offers great value, despite being an older smartwatch.
We reviewed it when it came out, and I must say I like its sleek look and premium feel. Of course, since it's a high-end wearable, it also comes with a gazillion health-tracking features. It can track aspects such as your sleep and stress and even lets you measure your muscle and fat percentages thanks to Samsung's body composition functionality.
What's more, it runs on Wear OS, meaning you'll be able to download a plethora of apps directly on your fancy smartwatch. Not to mention, it supports functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone calls.
To be honest, the only downside I can think of is its battery life. It can easily get you through the day on a single charge, but you'll likely have to charge it every night. That said, this is also a typical battery life for a regular Galaxy Watch, so I won't make a big fuss about it.
Yep, that's right! You now have the chance to save $150 on a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 and snag one for $149.99. That's a pretty awesome deal, considering that the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of this fella is about $300. On top of that, you can save up to an additional $120 with a trade-in.
If I were in the market for a new Galaxy Watch, I would definitely take advantage of this offer. Therefore, I encourage you to act fast and snag a Galaxy Watch 6 with this promo now, as this smartwatch is worth every penny, boasting plenty of features, a sleek look, and now an irresistible price.
Furthermore, that massive $150 discount that Best Buy is currently offering on the 40mm Bluetooth version of this bad boy, totally makes me forget about the not-that-great battery life.
