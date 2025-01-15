Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
As a deal hunter, I'd snag the Galaxy Watch 6 at 50% off if I were in the market for a smartwatch

A person wearing the Galaxy Watch 6.
As an elite deal hunter and a Samsung fan, I believe the Galaxy Watch 6 still offers great value, despite being an older smartwatch.

We reviewed it when it came out, and I must say I like its sleek look and premium feel. Of course, since it's a high-end wearable, it also comes with a gazillion health-tracking features. It can track aspects such as your sleep and stress and even lets you measure your muscle and fat percentages thanks to Samsung's body composition functionality.

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Bluetooth): Save $150!

The Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by 50% at Best Buy. This means you can snag one for just under $150 if you take advantage of this deal. In addition, you can save up to an extra $120 with a trade-in. The watch is full of features and is unmissable at its current price. So, act fast and save while the offer lasts!
$150 off (50%)
$149 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy


What's more, it runs on Wear OS, meaning you'll be able to download a plethora of apps directly on your fancy smartwatch. Not to mention, it supports functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone calls.

To be honest, the only downside I can think of is its battery life. It can easily get you through the day on a single charge, but you'll likely have to charge it every night. That said, this is also a typical battery life for a regular Galaxy Watch, so I won't make a big fuss about it.

Furthermore, that massive $150 discount that Best Buy is currently offering on the 40mm Bluetooth version of this bad boy, totally makes me forget about the not-that-great battery life.

Yep, that's right! You now have the chance to save $150 on a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 and snag one for $149.99. That's a pretty awesome deal, considering that the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of this fella is about $300. On top of that, you can save up to an additional $120 with a trade-in.

If I were in the market for a new Galaxy Watch, I would definitely take advantage of this offer. Therefore, I encourage you to act fast and snag a Galaxy Watch 6 with this promo now, as this smartwatch is worth every penny, boasting plenty of features, a sleek look, and now an irresistible price.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless