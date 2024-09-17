The feature-packed 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available for $200 off at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is one of the best and most stylish smartwatches on the market, can be yours for much less than usual as long as you get one with this deal.
If you tap the offer button below this paragraph, you'll be redirected to a listing on Walmart's website, where you'll see that the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is enjoying a lovely $200.27 price cut, bringing the price of the watch to just $229.72. This is quite the deal, especially considering that the device usually costs around $430. You should hurry, as this sweet markdown was $207.27 a few weeks ago and might drop again soon.
Thanks to its more classic design, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks sleek and can easily complement an expensive suit. In addition, being Samsung's ex-flagship smartwatch, this buddy comes with a full suite of advanced health-tracking features. It includes Samsung's body composition functionality as well, allowing you to measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.
The watch also packs features like NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. And because it runs on Wear OS, you'll have access to a wide variety of watch faces and apps directly from the Google Play Store.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still one of the top smartwatches out there, even though it isn't among Samsung's latest and greatest anymore. Furthermore, it's just unmissable at its current price at Walmart, so don't wait; grab this stylish and feature-packed watch for less now!
If you tap the offer button below this paragraph, you'll be redirected to a listing on Walmart's website, where you'll see that the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is enjoying a lovely $200.27 price cut, bringing the price of the watch to just $229.72. This is quite the deal, especially considering that the device usually costs around $430. You should hurry, as this sweet markdown was $207.27 a few weeks ago and might drop again soon.
Thanks to its more classic design, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks sleek and can easily complement an expensive suit. In addition, being Samsung's ex-flagship smartwatch, this buddy comes with a full suite of advanced health-tracking features. It includes Samsung's body composition functionality as well, allowing you to measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.
The watch also packs features like NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. And because it runs on Wear OS, you'll have access to a wide variety of watch faces and apps directly from the Google Play Store.
As for battery life, the watch has enough juice to last through the day, but you'll need to charge it overnight. While not exceptional, this battery life is typical for smartwatches of this type. Most Apple Watches have similar battery life.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still one of the top smartwatches out there, even though it isn't among Samsung's latest and greatest anymore. Furthermore, it's just unmissable at its current price at Walmart, so don't wait; grab this stylish and feature-packed watch for less now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: